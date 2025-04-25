Sparklight® Celebrates Arbor Day With 150,000 Trees Planted Through Ongoing Partnership With The Arbor Day Foundation

PHOENIX, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparklight ®, a leading broadband communications provider, is proud to celebrate Arbor Day with a major environmental milestone: 150,000 trees planted through its long-standing partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation .

"Planting trees in forests of greatest need has powerful benefits for wildlife, plant diversity and local communities," said Dan Morrow, Vice President, Partnerships at the Arbor Day Foundation. "Sparklight's commitment to building a greener future through trees is inspiring, and we're excited to continue our partnership to make a lasting environmental impact together."

Sparklight plants 10,000 trees each year on behalf of customers who choose the convenience of paperless billing, supporting reforestation in Sparklight markets and national forests. These efforts not only contribute to a healthier planet, but also help strengthen the communities Sparklight serves across 24 states.

Paperless billing aligns with Sparklight's ongoing commitment to offering customers more choices while reducing the company's environmental impact. Through this initiative, Sparklight customers who have opted in to paperless billing have played a direct role in driving meaningful environmental change. In addition to reducing paper waste, paperless billing offers secure, easy access to monthly statements, payment options and account history - all while promoting sustainability.

"We're incredibly proud of the positive impact our customers have made through this program," said Trish Niemann, Vice President of Communications Strategy at Sparklight. "Reaching 150,000 trees planted is a powerful example of how simple choices - like going paperless - can make a lasting difference. As we celebrate Arbor Day, Sparklight remains committed to building a greener, more connected future alongside our customers."

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, Sparklight's efforts have resulted in avoiding and sequestering more than 417,801 metric tons of carbon; avoiding and removing more than 1,019 tons of air pollution; and avoiding more than 51,006,328 gallons of water runoff.

To learn more about Sparklight, visit and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

About Sparklight

Sparklight is a leading broadband communications provider delivering exceptional service and enabling more than 1 million residential and business customers across 24 states to thrive and stay connected to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, we're not just shaping the future of connectivity–we're transforming it with a commitment to innovation, reliability and customer experience at our core.

Our robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology don't just keep our customers connected; they help drive progress in education, business and everyday life. We're dedicated to bridging the digital divide, empowering our communities and fostering a more connected world. When our customers choose Sparklight, they are choosing a team that is always working for them–one that believes in the relentless pursuit of reliability, because being a trusted neighbor isn't just what we do–it's who we are.

SOURCE Sparklight

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED