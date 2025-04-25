Injured Man Files Lawsuit Against West Hollywood, Caltrans Over Dangerous Intersection

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles man filed a lawsuit against the City of West Hollywood and other municipalities after he suffered serious injuries in a traffic collision.

In March of 2024, Ralph Varela was a passenger in a vehicle traveling through a West Hollywood intersection. As the vehicle was exiting an ARCO station onto Santa Monica Blvd, a second vehicle violently collided with the car. Mr. Varela suffered severe and traumatic injuries as a result of the collision.

The lawsuit alleges each of the defendants contributed to this catastrophic car accident case. The roads were poorly designed, the signage is not visible, there is an extreme risk to danger to the public, the driveway in and out of the gas station is dangerous, and much more.

"My client will live with his injuries forever, and all of this could have been avoided if West Hollywood and the other defendants had put proper safeguards in place," said West Hollywood car accident attorney Mary Alexander. "This lawsuit is about more than my client, it's about preventing further accidents to other unsuspecting drivers."

The case is Ralph Varela v. City of West Hollywood, County of Los Angeles, Caltrans, ARCO West Hollywood, Speedway LLC, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 25SMCV01600.

About Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C.

Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. is a premier personal injury law firm committed to securing justice for individuals and families affected by negligence. The firm has a proven track record of success in high-stakes litigation, including catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, toxic exposure and sexual abuse cases.

Renowned for its innovative trial preparation, the firm utilizes cutting-edge courtroom exhibits and technology to simplify even the most complex legal matters for juries. This commitment to creativity, strategy and meticulous preparation has resulted in an outstanding record of success.

At Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C., securing verdicts and settlements for deserving clients is not just a goal-it's a commitment to justice.

