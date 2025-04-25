ZM Trucks Selects ACT Fulfillment To Provide Parts Distribution Services For Its Zero-Emissions Vehicles In North America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ACT Fulfillment has a long history of working with automotive customers, and their inbound quality control, stocking, and pick-pack-and-ship processes will provide ZM Truck customers with efficient outbound services, featuring best-in-class order cut-off times and minimal exposure to transport damage.

"At ZM Trucks, we are committed to driving innovation and setting new standards for commercial vehicles," said Joost de Vries, CEO of ZM Trucks. "Launching our North American manufacturing facilities and regional headquarters in Fontana, California, marks a major step in supporting the rising demand for our zero-emission vehicles. Our collaboration with ACT Fulfillment reinforces our commitment to maximizing vehicle uptime by ensuring consistent, efficient access to critical spare parts."

"We appreciate ZM Trucks selecting ACT Fulfillment as their full-service logistics partner to manage their parts distribution in North America," said Bob Gjerde, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACT Fulfillment. "We are excited to work with innovative companies like ZM Trucks to offer their customers the best possible parts distribution solutions available."

ZM Trucks will showcase its Class 5/6 truck, the ZM8, at ACT Expo 2025, located at Booth #6477, from April 28th to May 1st at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees can register for the event at actexpo .

The cooperation between ZM Trucks and ACT Fulfillment aligns with both companies' shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering cutting-edge parts distribution solutions. This collaboration will drive continuous improvements in fleet operational efficiency.

For more information about ZO Motors and its ZM Truck commercial vehicle brand, please visit ZMTrucks.

About ZO Motors

ZO Motors is a global leader in zero-emission commercial vehicles, dedicated to delivering sustainable transportation solutions for industries including commercial vehicle, port and aviation ground logistics as well as transit and tourist transportation. With manufacturing facilities in Asia and North America, ZO Motors is at the forefront of innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to reducing environmental impact.

About ZM Trucks

ZM Trucks, a subsidiary of ZO Motors, is a global leader in innovative new-energy commercial vehicles. Originating from Japan, the company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of intelligent new-energy commercial vehicles with powertrain choices that include Battery Electric, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric and to be announced Hydrogen ICE. ZM Trucks' commercial vehicles are entering the following new markets during 2024: North America, South America, and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit ZMTrucks.

About ACT Fulfillment

ACT Fulfillment, Inc. has been providing supply chain solutions in warehousing and fulfillment services since 1994. Many respected companies trust our experience and service to ensure their products are handled efficiently across the supply chain. We at ACT Fulfillment are committed to partnering with companies to receive, inspect, and ship their merchandise as if it were our own. For more information, visit

SOURCE ZM Trucks