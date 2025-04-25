Qubrid AI Signs ASI As Distributor For AI Controller Software And GPU Appliances

FREMONT, Calif., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubrid AI , a leader in enterprise AI solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with ASI Corporation , a premier technology distributor, to bring Qubrid AI's advanced AI Controller software and high-performance AI GPU Appliances to market. This strategic partnership will expand access to Qubrid's innovative AI solutions through ASI's extensive network of resellers and system integrators.

"We're super excited about this partnership," said Pranay Prakash , CEO of Qubrid AI. "With ASI's extensive partner network, system integrators and VARs will have access to Qubrid AI's software and appliance products. This collaboration enables us to scale our reach and deliver innovative AI solutions to a wider audience."

Eugene Zien , Vice President of Product Management at ASI, shared his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to be partnering with Qubrid AI. Their AI Controller software and GPU appliances are cutting-edge solutions that will help our customers accelerate their AI capabilities. This partnership reinforces ASI's commitment to bringing best-in-class technology to our partners and enabling them to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving AI landscape."

Qubrid AI's AI Controller Software provides powerful tools to orchestrate, monitor, and optimize AI workloads, offering seamless integration across hybrid and multi-node environments. With its user-friendly interface and automation capabilities, it empowers data scientists and engineers to manage complex AI operations with ease. ASI's reseller and systems integrators can now offer the software as a subscription license with every GPU system they sell.

Qubrid AI's GPU Appliances are ready to deploy fully integrated solutions that deliver security, ease of deployment, and complete AI management from GPU utilization and monitoring to no-code training and inference of advanced Open Source AI models. Purpose-built for speed, scalability, and energy efficiency, Qubrid's appliances are ideal for enterprises, research institutions, and edge applications seeking to accelerate their AI adoption.

The partnership with ASI ensures broad availability, support, and rapid delivery of Qubrid's solutions, giving resellers, integrators, and VARs a powerful edge in the AI-driven digital future.

About Qubrid AI

Qubrid AI is a leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company that empowers AI developers and engineers to solve complex real-world problems through its advanced AI software platform and turnkey appliances. The company's is committed to helping businesses leverage the transformative power of AI to gain a competitive advantage.

About ASI

ASI is a leading distributor of IT products and solutions, serving system integrators, VARs, and OEMs across North America. With decades of experience and a vast partner network, ASI delivers comprehensive support and access to the latest technology innovations.

