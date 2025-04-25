Wooden Toys Market Report 2025-2030: Revenues To Grow From $28.96 Billion To $36.65 Billion

Major trends in the forecast period include technological integration, innovative designs, customization and personalization, sustainability initiatives, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), collaborations and licensing, and direct-to-consumer models.

The increase in kindergarten and preschool enrollments is anticipated to drive growth in the wooden toy market. For example, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), a US-based educational authority, reported in May 2024 that enrollment rates for 3- to 4-year-olds increased from 40% to 47%, and for 5-year-olds, from 79% to 84% between 2021 and 2022. Thus, the growth in kindergarten and preschool enrollments is fueling the wooden toy market.

Leading companies in the wooden toy sector are concentrating on creating products such as premium preschool toys to cater to the rising consumer demand for sustainable, durable, and educational play options. For instance, in June 2024, Fisher-Price Inc., a US-based company specializing in infant and preschool products, introduced a new collection of premium wooden toys called Fisher-Price Wood. These toys are designed to inspire creativity and promote developmental skills in children from six months to five years. Featuring modern designs that encourage open-ended play, the line includes colorful puzzles, blocks, role-playing sets, and musical instruments, all made from FSC-certified wood and emphasizing affordability and sustainability.

In January 2024, Spin Master Corp., a Canada-based toy and entertainment company, acquired Melissa & Doug LLC for $950 million. This acquisition aims to bolster Spin Master's position in the toy industry by incorporating Melissa & Doug's renowned range of sustainable wooden toys and expanding its reach in specialty retail and e-commerce channels. The acquisition enhances Spin Master's product lineup with a focus on early childhood play, leveraging Melissa & Doug's reputation for high-quality, open-ended toys that foster creativity and developmental skills in children. Melissa & Doug LLC, based in the US, is known for its range of children's toys, including wooden toys.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wooden toys market in 2024. The regions covered in the wooden toys market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the wooden toys market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Construction Sets; Dolls; Miniatures; Vehicles; Collectibles; Physical Activity; Puzzles; Other Products

2) By Wood Type: Softwood; Hardwood

3) By Age Group: Infant; Toddlers; Preschoolers; Older Children; Other Age Groups

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Online; Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Construction Sets: Building Blocks; Stacking Toys; Interlocking Sets

2) By Dolls: Wooden Dollhouses; Animal Figures; Character Dolls

3) By Miniatures: Dollhouse Furniture; Playsets; Small-Scale Models

4) By Vehicles: Cars and Trucks; Trains and Rail Sets; Boats and Planes

5) By Collectibles: Animal Figurines; Historical Models; Cultural Figurines

6) By Physical Activity: Pull Toys; Balance Boards; Ride-on Toys

7) By Puzzles: Jigsaw Puzzles; Shape Sorters; 3d Wooden Puzzles

8) By Other Products: Musical Toys; Educational Boards; Craft Kits

Key Companies Profiled: Hasbro Inc.; Melissa and Doug LLC; Tegu LLC; Wonderworld Toys Co. Ltd.; KidKraft L.P.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

