Tech Mahindra Unveils 'AI Delivered Right': A Comprehensive Strategy To Help Enterprises Scale AI With Purpose And Precision
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Pune: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the launch of its new AI strategy, 'AI Delivered Right', to drive responsible, practical, and scalable adoption of AI across industries globally. The strategy is rooted in the company's expertise in delivering transformative AI outcomes, including the successful creation and open-sourcing of India's first foundational large language model (LLM), Project Indus.
The strategy empowers enterprises by equipping them with the tools and processes to maximize AI investment from strategy development to solution implementation. As the AI landscape shifts from infrastructure to AI-ready applications, this strategy focuses on smart data practices, optimized spending for transparency, and seamless integration with hyper scalers, helping customers adapt and modernize legacy systems for greater productivity. The strategy is built on four foundational pillars:
Transformation Delivered – Embedding AI into the core of enterprise processes to unlock new business models and experiences.
Productivity Delivered – Accelerating efficiency and performance across operations through intelligent automation and decisioning.
Innovation Delivered – Enabling new products, services, and customer journeys powered by advanced AI capabilities.
Assurance Delivered – Embedding trust, governance, and responsible AI practices into every deployment.
