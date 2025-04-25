403
Grand Introduces The Regulatory Obligations Inventory (ROI) To Simplify Financial Compliance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grand is pleased to announce the launch of its Regulatory Obligations Inventory (ROI), an AI-powered solution designed to help financial institutions better manage evolving regulatory requirements.
Stockholm, April 16, 2025: Financial institutions often face a tangle of regulations, each with unique obligations and frequent updates. The ROI addresses these challenges by:
Centralizing Obligations
Organizes various rules-from AML/KYC and capital requirements to consumer protection-into one resource, simplifying oversight and reporting.
Real-Time Updates
Monitors regulatory databases and industry news sources to identify relevant changes as they occur, helping teams respond promptly.
Efficient Policy Mapping
Maps each obligation to organizational policies, making it easier to find and address potential gaps or redundancies.
Clear Risk Management
Links incidents and controls to risks and their associated obligations, creating transparent pathways to evaluate compliance effectiveness.
Technology and Integration
API-First Design
Supports smooth integration with existing systems and provides flexibility as organizational needs evolve.
Cloud-Native
Leverages reliable, scalable cloud architectures to handle increasing regulatory demands and data volume.
Agile Deployment
Uses an iterative development process for timely updates and features that keep pace with the changing regulatory environment.
Designed for Long-Term Compliance
Grand developed the ROI with a focus on reducing complexity and creating a clear line of sight from each risk or control back to its regulatory origin. By automating news monitoring, policy mapping, and risk assessment, the ROI enables institutions to focus on strategic improvements instead of manual, repetitive compliance tasks.
"Our goal with the ROI is to offer a more transparent, practical way for financial institutions to handle regulatory obligations," said Nicolas Espinoza, CEO at Grand. "It's about having a system that helps teams focus on actual compliance work rather than tracking down scattered information."
Availability
The Regulatory Obligations Inventory (ROI) is now available. For more information or to request a personalized demonstration, visit
