Guckenheimer Tops National Food Service Industry Protein Sustainability Scorecard For Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guckenheimer , the food service arm of global workplace experience and facility management leader ISS , has once again earned the #1 ranking on the Humane World for Animals' (formerly The Humane Society of the United States) annual Food Service Industry Protein Sustainability Scorecard - recognizing its industry-leading commitment to animal welfare through plant-based menu innovations and sustainability for the fourth straight year.

In its latest report , the Humane World for Animals highlights Guckenheimer's commitment to offering majority plant-based meals in its corporate dining programs - 55% of meals offered will be plant-based this year - and reducing animal protein purchases annually through 2027.

Guckenheimer's ambitious, plant-based menu goals reflect both the company's core beliefs of community, whole-person health, responsibility and innovation as well as its recognition that client employees want to work for companies that care about their well-being and the planet. As part of its parent ISS' broader climate strategy, Guckenheimer has also committed to lowering greenhouse gas emissions associated with its food service operations globally by at least 25% by 2030 through its signing of the Coolfood Pledge. It is also focused on waste reduction as a sustainability driver, boasting a 64% decline in waste from its 2022 baseline.

“Our mission has always been to serve food that nourishes both people and the planet,” said Paul Fairhead, CEO of Guckenheimer.“By putting plant-based ingredients at the heart of our menus, we're not only reducing environmental impact, we're helping our clients meet their sustainability goals while creating nutritious meals their teams genuinely enjoy.”

To support these goals, Guckenheimer developed PowerPlant, a proprietary toolkit that places plant-based foods at the core of its menu design philosophy. It guides chefs to use more seasonal, regional vegetable and plant-based alternatives to reduce reliance on animal protein. In 2024, Guckenheimer chefs completed two pilot training programs with the Humane World for Animals, expanding its network of firm-wide Plant-based Ambassador certifications to champion this approach at scale.

ISS and Guckenheimer are also launching a new Zero Waste Cookbook developed by Guckenheimer culinarians. Highlighting zero-waste, climate-friendly recipes, the book reflects their shared commitment to creating thoughtful menus that advance well-being and sustainability.

The full Protein Sustainability Scorecard is available at . Learn more about ISS and Guckenheimer's culinary sustainability approach at .

About Guckenheimer

As a premier provider of dining, catering and workplace experiences in commercial facilities, Guckenheimer partners with clients to create curated food solutions that transform traditional corporate dining spaces into signature destinations that offer restaurant-quality cuisine, promote whole-person health and inspire memorable connections.

Guckenheimer is part of ISS , a global leader in workplace and facility management serving more than 40,000 clients across 60+ countries. Through the expertise of 2,500 culinary professionals, the company serves thousands of chef-crafted meals each day in nearly 250 facilities in North America, while ISS manages food solutions worldwide. Together, their food programs have supported well-being, employee engagement, top performance, sustainability and positive, inclusive workplace environments.



