Former University Lecturer Transforms Career After COVID Disruption, Finds Global Success With Prosperity Of Life

Katy getting back to nature!

Katy Genc in Auckland

Nothing beats having the time to spend with family!

Enjoying some downtime!

Katy pictured with colleagues Jodie Holland and Peggy Crane

After losing her university job, Katy Genc built a global business with Prosperity Of Life-earning more in a month than she once did in a full year.

- Katy GencAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After two decades in higher education, Katy Genc of Auckland has taken a bold new direction in her career, building a successful global business through Prosperity Of Life , an entrepreneurial education company that's rapidly gaining international attention.When the COVID-19 pandemic forced mass restructuring in the tertiary education sector, Genc-then a senior university lecturer-faced unexpected redundancy. Rather than return to traditional employment, she explored remote business options and discovered Prosperity Of Life.“I wanted time freedom, location flexibility, and to be in charge of my income,” said Genc.“This business model ticked every box.”Since making the leap, Genc has achieved the kind of financial and lifestyle freedom many only dream of. In fact, she has gone on to earn more in a single month than she previously made in an entire year working at the university.But it's the lifestyle transformation that's proven most meaningful. Over the past nine months, she and her family have visited nine countries-something she credits entirely to her new career path.Founded in the personal development sector, Prosperity Of Life offers digital education and leadership programs to a global audience. Genc, who now leads a growing team of independent distributors, says the business has expanded her mindset as much as her finances.“Working with Prosperity Of Life has helped me create a bigger vision for my life,” Genc explained.“I've gained not just a business, but a community of people who are constantly lifting each other up.”To have attained this level of success, she says, is the result of a three-year journey of visualization, resilience, and consistent growth-personally and professionally.Genc's story reflects a broader trend among professionals seeking alternatives to traditional employment, particularly in the wake of economic disruption. Her decision to take control of her income has inspired others-including many within her former academic network-to re-evaluate what's possible.Genc now resides in Auckland with her husband Isa and their two children. Her story underscores how digital business models-especially those rooted in education and empowerment-are reshaping the future of work.About Prosperity Of LifeProsperity Of Life is a global leader in digital personal development and entrepreneurial education. The company provides award-winning online programs designed to help individuals elevate their mindset, achieve greater financial independence, and build flexible, purpose-driven businesses. With a presence in over 100 countries, Prosperity Of Life empowers people from all walks of life to take control of their income and lifestyle through a proven business model and world-class support.

