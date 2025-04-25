Urfriendcharles Launches As The Largest Platform For Black-Owned Spirits
"Walk into a liquor store and you're looking at hundreds, sometimes thousands of bottles. Even seasoned drinkers might only recognize a handful of names. That makes it hard for smaller brands - especially Black-owned ones - to stand out says Everett. "Many of these brands don't have celebrity deals or big budgets, but they're making incredible products. UrFriendCharles gives them a spotlight - and gives shoppers an easy way to vote with their dollars."
Why It Matters
Black founders own less than 2% of spirits brands, despite shaping global drink culture. UrFriendCharles bridges the gap with:
-
Nationwide Access – Ships to 44 states
AI-Powered Matchmaking – Chat with Lil Charles, the platform's AI chatbot, to find Black-owned alternatives to your go-to favorites
Discover by Identity – Filter by HBCU grad, Divine 9, women-owned, LGBTQ+, veteran, Caribbean/African founders, and more
Beyond Online Shopping – Use the Black-owned brewery locator and liquor store finder to support local businesses
Zero-Proof Love – Dedicated section for non-alcoholic options
The Bigger Movement
Everett is best known online for creating viral content spotlighting Black-owned spirits brands. With millions of views and a loyal following, UrFriendCharles is the next evolution of his work - helping consumers "vote with their dollar" while offering small brands a real opportunity to grow their reach.
Explore the platform and join the movement at UrFriendCharles .
About UrFriendCharles
UrFriendCharles is the first online marketplace dedicated exclusively to Black-owned spirits, wine, and non-alcoholic brands. Founded by content creator Charles Everett, the platform combines curated shopping with cultural storytelling to help consumers discover, support, and celebrate underrepresented entrepreneurs in the beverage industry.
Media Contact:
Charles Everett
Founder, UrFriendCharles
571-328-6289
[email protected]
UrFriendCharles
SOURCE UrFriendCharles
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment