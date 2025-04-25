Urfriendcharles Launches As The Largest Platform For Black-Owned Spirits

"Walk into a liquor store and you're looking at hundreds, sometimes thousands of bottles. Even seasoned drinkers might only recognize a handful of names. That makes it hard for smaller brands - especially Black-owned ones - to stand out says Everett. "Many of these brands don't have celebrity deals or big budgets, but they're making incredible products. UrFriendCharles gives them a spotlight - and gives shoppers an easy way to vote with their dollars."

Why It Matters

Black founders own less than 2% of spirits brands, despite shaping global drink culture. UrFriendCharles bridges the gap with:



Nationwide Access – Ships to 44 states

AI-Powered Matchmaking – Chat with Lil Charles, the platform's AI chatbot, to find Black-owned alternatives to your go-to favorites

Discover by Identity – Filter by HBCU grad, Divine 9, women-owned, LGBTQ+, veteran, Caribbean/African founders, and more

Beyond Online Shopping – Use the Black-owned brewery locator and liquor store finder to support local businesses Zero-Proof Love – Dedicated section for non-alcoholic options

The Bigger Movement

Everett is best known online for creating viral content spotlighting Black-owned spirits brands. With millions of views and a loyal following, UrFriendCharles is the next evolution of his work - helping consumers "vote with their dollar" while offering small brands a real opportunity to grow their reach.

Explore the platform and join the movement at UrFriendCharles .

About UrFriendCharles

UrFriendCharles is the first online marketplace dedicated exclusively to Black-owned spirits, wine, and non-alcoholic brands. Founded by content creator Charles Everett, the platform combines curated shopping with cultural storytelling to help consumers discover, support, and celebrate underrepresented entrepreneurs in the beverage industry.

