Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Urfriendcharles Launches As The Largest Platform For Black-Owned Spirits

Urfriendcharles Launches As The Largest Platform For Black-Owned Spirits


2025-04-25 08:46:13
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Walk into a liquor store and you're looking at hundreds, sometimes thousands of bottles. Even seasoned drinkers might only recognize a handful of names. That makes it hard for smaller brands - especially Black-owned ones - to stand out says Everett. "Many of these brands don't have celebrity deals or big budgets, but they're making incredible products. UrFriendCharles gives them a spotlight - and gives shoppers an easy way to vote with their dollars."

Why It Matters

Black founders own less than 2% of spirits brands, despite shaping global drink culture. UrFriendCharles bridges the gap with:

  • Nationwide Access – Ships to 44 states
  • AI-Powered Matchmaking – Chat with Lil Charles, the platform's AI chatbot, to find Black-owned alternatives to your go-to favorites
  • Discover by Identity – Filter by HBCU grad, Divine 9, women-owned, LGBTQ+, veteran, Caribbean/African founders, and more
  • Beyond Online Shopping – Use the Black-owned brewery locator and liquor store finder to support local businesses
  • Zero-Proof Love – Dedicated section for non-alcoholic options

The Bigger Movement

Everett is best known online for creating viral content spotlighting Black-owned spirits brands. With millions of views and a loyal following, UrFriendCharles is the next evolution of his work - helping consumers "vote with their dollar" while offering small brands a real opportunity to grow their reach.

Explore the platform and join the movement at UrFriendCharles .

About UrFriendCharles

UrFriendCharles is the first online marketplace dedicated exclusively to Black-owned spirits, wine, and non-alcoholic brands. Founded by content creator Charles Everett, the platform combines curated shopping with cultural storytelling to help consumers discover, support, and celebrate underrepresented entrepreneurs in the beverage industry.

Media Contact:
Charles Everett
Founder, UrFriendCharles
571-328-6289
[email protected]
UrFriendCharles

SOURCE UrFriendCharles

MENAFN25042025003732001241ID1109472900

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search