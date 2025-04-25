Adecoagro Announces The Filing Of Its Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2024
LUXEMBOURG, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (the "Company") (NYSE: AGRO ), a leading sustainable production company in South America, hereby announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The Company's Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at or the "Investors" section of the Company's website at . In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's audited financial statements, or its complete 2024 Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investor relations team.
For questions please contact:
Victoria Cabello
IR Officer
Email: [email protected]
Additional information about the Company can be found in the "Investors" section on the website at .
About Adecoagro:
Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland, and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 2.8 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.
SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment