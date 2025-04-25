Pegasus Elite Aviation Wins Friendly Flyer Award For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Friendly Flyer Award is an annual recognition given to jet operators who demonstrate consistent adherence to Van Nuys Airport's noise abatement initiatives. The award reflects the airport's ongoing efforts to reduce noise pollution and promote more sustainable practices among business aviation operators.

Pegasus Elite Aviation is one of several operators acknowledged for meeting or exceeding the requirements outlined in LAWA's Fly Friendly/Quiet Departure Program, which has been in place since 1994. The program was developed in response to increasing community concerns about aircraft noise, particularly from jet operations. It promotes specific flight procedures such as avoiding early turns after takeoff and maintaining quiet departure techniques designed to minimize impact on nearby residential areas.

Since 2012, the Friendly Flyer Award has served as LAWA's way of highlighting operators with high levels of voluntary compliance. In 2021, the award criteria were expanded to include the Quieter Nights Program, which encourages reduced noise levels during overnight hours, further addressing community concerns about nighttime disruptions.

A representative from Pegasus Elite Aviation noted that while noise mitigation remains a challenge across the aviation industry, the company continues to participate in local compliance efforts and regularly reviews its procedures to ensure alignment with LAWA's standards.

The Friendly Flyer Award serves not only as a recognition of compliance, but also as part of a broader dialogue about the role of business aviation in balancing growth with environmental and community considerations.

Van Nuys Airport, one of the busiest general aviation airports in the world, plays a critical role in Southern California's aviation ecosystem, particularly for charter and private aviation operators. Its proximity to residential neighborhoods has made noise management a key issue, prompting operators and airport officials alike to collaborate on initiatives that support both operational efficiency and public well-being.

