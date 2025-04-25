Aavenir Unveils Advanced And Autonomous AI Workflows For Contract Lifecycle Management

Aavenir unveiled its Spring 2025 Release of Aavenir Contractflow, introducing newer Generative AI capabilities that will transform how organizations work with complex contracts.

- Sunil Masand, SVP, Product at AavenirMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant advancement for legal and sourcing technology, Aavenir today unveiled its Spring 2025 Release of Aavenir Contractflow, introducing newer Generative AI capabilities that will transform how organizations work with complex contracts.Amid rising contract complexity and intensifying regulatory demands, enterprises are under pressure to streamline compliance and accelerate legal and procurement contracting. Aavenir's latest release tackles this challenge head-on with autonomous workflows and intuitive new enhancements to Avy, its AI assistant for contract management."With the new Aavenir Contractflow update, we're fundamentally changing how organizations approach contract management by delivering the power of AI directly into the hands of our users," said Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO of Aavenir. " Our early adopters report an 80% reduction in contract cycle times and a 42% decrease in contract performance risk. These innovations aren't just enhancements, they elevate legal and procurement teams from operational functions to strategic powerhouses driving competitive advantage and bottom-line growth," added Jesal.The Aavenir Contractflow Spring 2025 Release is packed with AI innovations, user experience enhancements, and implementation accelerators. New Generative AI workflows in the new release empower contract and obligation managers with:Automated Contract Summarization: Contract managers no longer have to read through elaborate contracts, summarize key points, and populate contract description fields manually. As soon as a new contract is uploaded, Avy auto-captures the contract description with an AI-generated concise summary. Avy also generates templatized long-form contract summaries with key aspects about the contracting relationship, terms, and risks – all with a single click, delivering substantial time savings for contract managers.Spot Clause Compare: Delivered through a one-click menu experience in Avy, users now have a new option to identify and compare clauses against pre-approved legal language – in seconds, without executing a full extraction of the contract, and without having to type out elaborate AI prompts on their own. This is then coupled with previously released capabilities like safer clause recommendations for users to take action upon.Spot Obligation Identification: In addition to leveraging the previously released full extraction of all contract obligations, stakeholders across the enterprise can use Avy to spot identify and understand important contract obligations with a single click.Autonomous Verification of Obligation Fulfilment Tasks: Avy's AI automatically verifies uploaded proofs of fulfilment such as insurance coverage documents, compliance certifications, and financial certifications, and auto-executes subsequent obligation closure workflows, adding up to substantial time savings across vendor submission obligations.Pre-loaded Guided Prompts: Aavenir's customers can now setup Avy's configurable menu with pre-loaded prompts for commonly asked questions or policy compliance verification questions, executed with a single click. Aavenir's customers can leverage Avy's immense flexibility to cater to a wide range of use cases for different teams."We continue to focus on elevating our product suite to greater levels with AI – to deliver contract management experiences that are simpler, faster and outcomes-driven, " said Sunil Masand, SVP of Product at Aavenir.“With a shift towards autonomous, self-driving processes and tasks, our customers can drastically speed up contract and obligation execution, while strengthening control over contract and supplier risk and performance," added Sunil.Built on the ServiceNow platform, Aavenir Contractflow continues to redefine the boundaries of AI-driven contract lifecycle management for legal and procurement teams. These aren't just product updates-they're strategic tools that transform how organizations manage risk, accelerate decisions, and ultimately deliver value through their contracting processes. For more information about Aavenir Contractflow, visit the page .Learn more about our new release and experience the updates live at the upcoming CLOC Global Institute and ServiceNow Knowledge events.About AavenirAavenir is a premier Generative AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform built on the ServiceNow platform. We enhance enterprise procurement, contract management, and financial operations with innovative solutions that deliver a connected contract management experience. Trusted by global enterprises, our platform creates a seamless contract management experience that optimizes procurement workflows, improves visibility, and strengthens compliance across Source-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management processes. To learn more, visit: aavenir

