Pacific Financial Corp Earns $2.4 Million, Or $0.24 Per Diluted Share For First Quarter 2025; Board Of Directors Approves 5% Stock Buyback Plan; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.14 Per Share
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Change From
|(In 000s, except per share data)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Earnings Ratios & Data
|Net Income
|$
|2,377
|$
|2,162
|$
|2,650
|$
|215
|10
|%
|$
|(273
|)
|-10
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.81%
|0.74%
|0.95%
|0.07%
|-0.14
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.48%
|7.27%
|9.32%
|1.21%
|-0.84
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|75.86%
|79.80%
|74.21%
|-3.94
|%
|1.65
|%
|Net-interest margin %(2)
|4.12%
|3.99%
|4.38%
|0.13%
|-0.26
|%
|Share Ratios & Data
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.03
|14
|%
|$
|(0.02
|)
|-8
|%
|Diluted earning per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.03
|14
|%
|$
|(0.02
|)
|-8
|%
|Book value per share(3)
|$
|11.67
|$
|11.26
|$
|11.10
|$
|0.41
|4
|%
|$
|0.57
|5
|%
|Tangible book value per share(4)
|$
|10.33
|$
|9.93
|$
|9.80
|$
|0.40
|4
|%
|$
|0.53
|5
|%
|Common shares outstanding
|10,020
|10,110
|10,336
|(90
|)
|-1
|%
|(316
|)
|-3
|%
|PFLC stock price
|$
|10.90
|$
|12.45
|$
|10.15
|$
|(1.55
|)
|-12
|%
|$
|0.75
|7
|%
|Dividends paid per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|-
|0
|%
|$
|-
|0
|%
|Balance Sheet Data
|Assets
|$
|1,218,969
|$
|1,153,563
|$
|1,134,586
|$
|65,406
|6
|%
|$
|84,383
|7
|%
|Portfolio Loans
|$
|707,034
|$
|704,865
|$
|694,229
|$
|2,169
|0
|%
|$
|12,805
|2
|%
|Deposits
|$
|1,074,646
|$
|1,014,731
|$
|995,756
|$
|59,915
|6
|%
|$
|78,890
|8
|%
|Investments
|$
|305,377
|$
|304,502
|$
|288,439
|$
|875
|0
|%
|$
|16,938
|6
|%
|Shareholders equity
|$
|116,949
|$
|113,856
|$
|114,725
|$
|3,093
|3
|%
|$
|2,224
|2
|%
|Liquidity Ratios
|Short-term funding to uninsured
|and uncollateralized deposits
|212%
|217%
|251%
|-5
|%
|-39
|%
|Uninsured and uncollateralized
|deposits to total deposits
|24%
|25%
|22%
|-1
|%
|2
|%
|Portfolio loans to deposits ratio
|66%
|69%
|69%
|-3
|%
|-3
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Non-performing assets to assets
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|0.01%
|-0.03
|%
|Non-accrual loans to portfolio loans
|0.17%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|0.01%
|-0.05
|%
|Loan losses to avg portfolio loans
|0.04%
|-0.04
|%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.02
|%
|ACL to portfolio loans
|1.26%
|1.26%
|1.24%
|0.00%
|0.02
|%
|Capital Ratios (PFC)
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|17.4%
|17.5%
|17.6%
|-0.1
|%
|-0.2
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|16.3%
|16.3%
|16.5%
|0.0%
|-0.2
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|14.7%
|14.7%
|14.8%
|0.0%
|-0.1
|%
|Leverage ratio
|10.9%
|11.3%
|11.6%
|-0.4
|%
|-0.7
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.6%
|8.8%
|9.0%
|-0.2
|%
|-0.4
|%
|(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
|(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.
|(3) Book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
|(4) Tangible book value per share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.
|INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Change From
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Interest Income
|Loan interest & fee income
|$
|10,304
|$
|10,340
|$
|10,224
|$
|(36
|)
|0
|%
|$
|80
|1
|%
|Interest earning cash income
|1,208
|942
|935
|266
|28
|%
|273
|29
|%
|Investment income
|2,678
|2,590
|2,475
|88
|3
|%
|203
|8
|%
|Interest Income
|14,190
|13,872
|13,634
|318
|2
|%
|556
|4
|%
|Interest Expense
|Deposits interest expense
|2,694
|2,796
|1,991
|(102
|)
|-4
|%
|703
|35
|%
|Other borrowings interest expense
|206
|225
|242
|(19
|)
|-8
|%
|(36
|)
|-15
|%
|Interest Expense
|2,900
|3,021
|2,233
|(121
|)
|-4
|%
|667
|30
|%
|Net Interest Income
|11,290
|10,851
|11,401
|439
|4
|%
|(111
|)
|-1
|%
|Provision(recapture) for credit losses
|83
|(103
|)
|33
|186
|-181
|%
|50
|152
|%
|Net Interest Income after provision
|11,207
|10,954
|11,368
|253
|2
|%
|(161
|)
|-1
|%
|Non-Interest Income
|Fees and service charges
|1,117
|1,267
|1,101
|(150
|)
|-12
|%
|16
|1
|%
|Gain on sale of investments, net
|(165
|)
|-
|-
|(165
|)
|-100
|%
|(165
|)
|-100
|%
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|(2
|)
|267
|152
|(269
|)
|-101
|%
|(154
|)
|-101
|%
|Income on bank-owned insurance
|191
|250
|180
|(59
|)
|-24
|%
|11
|6
|%
|Other non-interest income
|12
|(9
|)
|11
|21
|-233
|%
|1
|9
|%
|Non-Interest Income
|1,153
|1,775
|1,444
|(622
|)
|-35
|%
|(291
|)
|-20
|%
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,969
|6,288
|5,994
|(319
|)
|-5
|%
|(25
|)
|0
|%
|Occupancy
|592
|768
|641
|(176
|)
|-23
|%
|(49
|)
|-8
|%
|Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment
|302
|289
|284
|13
|4
|%
|18
|6
|%
|Marketing & donations
|153
|149
|154
|4
|3
|%
|(1
|)
|-1
|%
|Professional services
|299
|267
|336
|32
|12
|%
|(37
|)
|-11
|%
|Data Processing & IT
|1,218
|1,380
|1,191
|(162
|)
|-12
|%
|27
|2
|%
|Other
|906
|934
|933
|(28
|)
|-3
|%
|(27
|)
|-3
|%
|Non-Interest Expense
|9,439
|10,075
|9,533
|(636
|)
|-6
|%
|(94
|)
|-1
|%
|Income before income taxes
|2,921
|2,654
|3,279
|267
|10
|%
|(358
|)
|-11
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|544
|492
|629
|52
|11
|%
|(85
|)
|-14
|%
|Net Income
|$
|2,377
|$
|2,162
|$
|2,650
|$
|215
|10
|%
|(273
|)
|-10
|%
|Effective tax rate
|18.6%
|18.5%
|19.2%
|0.1%
|-0.6
|%
|BALANCE SHEET (unaudited)
| Period Ended
| Change from
| % of Total
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|18,975
|$
|18,136
|$
|15,597
|$
|839
|5
|%
|$
|3,378
|22
|%
|2
|%
|2
|%
|1
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|124,854
|62,015
|75,705
|62,839
|101
|%
|49,149
|65
|%
|10
|%
|5
|%
|7
|%
|Investment securities
|305,377
|304,502
|288,439
|875
|0
|%
|16,938
|6
|%
|25
|%
|26
|%
|25
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-100
|%
|-
|-100
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|Portfolio Loans, net of deferred fees
|706,439
|704,248
|693,461
|2,191
|0
|%
|12,978
|2
|%
|58
|%
|61
|%
|61
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(8,890
|)
|(8,851
|)
|(8,580
|)
|(39
|)
|0
|%
|(310
|)
|4
|%
|-1
|%
|-1
|%
|-1
|%
|Net loans
|697,549
|695,397
|684,881
|2,152
|0
|%
|12,668
|2
|%
|57
|%
|60
|%
|60
|%
|Premises & equipment
|16,702
|16,952
|15,283
|(250
|)
|-1
|%
|1,419
|9
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Goodwill & Other Intangibles
|13,435
|13,435
|13,435
|-
|0
|%
|-
|0
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Bank-owned life Insurance
|28,204
|28,333
|27,678
|(129
|)
|0
|%
|526
|2
|%
|2
|%
|2
|%
|2
|%
|Other assets
|13,873
|14,793
|13,568
|(920
|)
|-6
|%
|305
|2
|%
|2
|%
|3
|%
|3
|%
|Total Assets
|$
|1,218,969
|$
|1,153,563
|$
|1,134,586
|$
|65,406
|6
|%
|$
|84,383
|7
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits
|$
|1,074,646
|$
|1,014,731
|$
|995,756
|$
|59,915
|6
|%
|$
|78,890
|8
|%
|88
|%
|88
|%
|88
|%
|Borrowings
|13,403
|13,403
|13,403
|-
|0
|%
|-
|0
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Other liabilities
|13,971
|11,573
|10,702
|2,398
|21
|%
|3,269
|31
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Shareholders' equity
|116,949
|113,856
|114,725
|3,093
|3
|%
|2,224
|2
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|$
|1,218,969
|$
|1,153,563
|$
|1,134,586
|$
|65,406
|6
|%
|$
|84,383
|7
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|INVESTMENT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)
| Period Ended
| Change from
| % of Total
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Investment Securities
|Collateralized mortgage obligations
|$
|156,105
|$
|147,262
|$
|129,213
|$
|8,843
|6
|%
|$
|26,892
|21
|%
|51
|%
|48
|%
|45
|%
|Mortgage backed securities
|40,396
|46,112
|37,753
|(5,716
|)
|-12
|%
|2,643
|7
|%
|13
|%
|15
|%
|13
|%
|U.S. Government and agency securities
|68,392
|67,716
|77,826
|676
|1
|%
|(9,434
|)
|-12
|%
|22
|%
|22
|%
|27
|%
|Municipal securities
|40,484
|43,412
|43,647
|(2,928
|)
|-7
|%
|(3,163
|)
|-7
|%
|14
|%
|15
|%
|15
|%
|Investment Securities
|$
|305,377
|$
|304,502
|$
|288,439
|$
|875
|0
|%
|$
|16,938
|6
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Held to maturity securities
|$
|40,718
|$
|41,442
|$
|49,132
|$
|(724
|)
|-2
|%
|$
|(8,414
|)
|-17
|%
|13
|%
|14
|%
|17
|%
|Available for sale securities
|$
|264,659
|$
|263,060
|$
|239,307
|$
|1,599
|1
|%
|$
|25,352
|11
|%
|87
|%
|86
|%
|83
|%
|Government & Agency securities
|$
|264,866
|$
|261,063
|$
|244,762
|$
|3,803
|1
|%
|$
|20,104
|8
|%
|87
|%
|86
|%
|85
|%
|AAA, AA, A rated securities
|$
|39,822
|$
|42,773
|$
|43,008
|$
|(2,951
|)
|-7
|%
|$
|(3,186
|)
|-7
|%
|13
|%
|14
|%
|15
|%
|Non-rated securities
|$
|689
|$
|666
|$
|669
|$
|23
|3
|%
|$
|20
|3
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|AFS Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|$
|(18,284
|)
|$
|(22,437
|)
|$
|(21,464
|)
|$
|4,153
|-19
|%
|$
|3,180
|-15
|%
|-6
|%
|-7
|%
|-7
|%
|LIQUIDITY (unaudited)
| Period Ended
| Change from
| % of Deposits
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Short-term Funding
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|129,616
|$
|67,951
|$
|80,052
|$
|61,665
|91
|%
|$
|49,564
|62
|%
|12
|%
|7
|%
|8
|%
|Unencumbered AFS Securities
|104,237
|158,472
|139,144
|(54,235
|)
|-34
|%
|(34,907
|)
|-25
|%
|10
|%
|16
|%
|14
|%
|Secured lines of Credit (FHLB, FRB)
|315,876
|324,187
|337,553
|(8,311
|)
|-3
|%
|(21,677
|)
|-6
|%
|29
|%
|32
|%
|34
|%
|Short-term Funding
|$
|549,729
|$
|550,610
|$
|556,749
|$
|(881
|)
|0
|%
|$
|(7,020
|)
|-1
|%
|51
|%
|54
|%
|56
|%
|PORTFOLIO LOAN COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)
| Period Ended
| Change from
| % of Total
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Portfolio Loans
|Commercial & agriculture
|$
|70,209
|$
|75,240
|$
|71,320
|$
|(5,031
|)
|-7
|%
|$
|(1,111
|)
|-2
|%
|10
|%
|11
|%
|10
|%
|Real estate:
|Construction and development
|34,669
|42,725
|51,978
|(8,056
|)
|-19
|%
|(17,309
|)
|-33
|%
|5
|%
|6
|%
|7
|%
|Residential 1-4 family
|101,810
|103,489
|99,808
|(1,679
|)
|-2
|%
|2,002
|2
|%
|14
|%
|15
|%
|14
|%
|Multi-family
|72,313
|68,978
|54,430
|3,335
|5
|%
|17,883
|33
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|8
|%
|CRE -- owner occupied
|176,850
|165,120
|167,631
|11,730
|7
|%
|9,219
|5
|%
|25
|%
|23
|%
|24
|%
|CRE -- non owner occupied
|160,022
|159,582
|157,322
|440
|0
|%
|2,700
|2
|%
|23
|%
|23
|%
|23
|%
|Farmland
|27,411
|26,864
|26,752
|547
|2
|%
|659
|2
|%
|4
|%
|4
|%
|4
|%
|Consumer
|63,750
|62,867
|64,988
|883
|1
|%
|(1,238
|)
|-2
|%
|9
|%
|8
|%
|10
|%
|Portfolio Loans
|707,034
|704,865
|694,229
|2,169
|0
|%
|12,805
|2
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Less: ACL
|(8,890
|)
|(8,851
|)
|(8,580
|)
|Less: deferred fees
|(595
|)
|(617
|)
|(768
|)
|Net loans
|$
|697,549
|$
|695,397
|$
|684,881
|Regulatory Commercial Real Estate
|$
|263,424
|$
|267,857
|$
|261,155
|$
|(4,433
|)
|-2
|%
|$
|2,269
|1
|%
|37
|%
|38
|%
|38
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital(1)
|$
|139,133
|$
|139,458
|$
|139,255
|$
|(325
|)
|0
|%
|$
|(122
|)
|0
|%
|CRE to Risk Based Capital(1)
|189%
|192%
|188%
|-3
|%
|1
|%
|CRE--MULTI-FAMILY & NON OWNER OCCUPIED COMPOSITION (unaudited)
| Period Ended
| Change from
| % of Total
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Collateral Composition(2)
|Multifamily
|$
|76,421
|$
|73,575
|$
|61,085
|$
|2,846
|4
|%
|$
|15,336
|25
|%
|31
|%
|30
|%
|27
|%
|Retail
|36,616
|36,813
|36,192
|(197
|)
|-1
|%
|424
|1
|%
|15
|%
|15
|%
|16
|%
|Hospitality
|31,772
|31,369
|32,468
|403
|1
|%
|(696
|)
|-2
|%
|13
|%
|13
|%
|14
|%
|Office
|23,975
|23,921
|23,730
|54
|0
|%
|245
|1
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|Mixed Use
|22,706
|22,662
|22,204
|44
|0
|%
|502
|2
|%
|9
|%
|9
|%
|10
|%
|Mini Storage
|22,654
|25,028
|23,438
|(2,374
|)
|-9
|%
|(784
|)
|-3
|%
|9
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|Industrial
|15,230
|14,723
|13,348
|507
|3
|%
|1,882
|14
|%
|6
|%
|6
|%
|6
|%
|Warehouse
|8,146
|7,531
|7,483
|615
|8
|%
|663
|9
|%
|3
|%
|3
|%
|3
|%
|Special Purpose
|6,874
|6,921
|7,058
|(47
|)
|-1
|%
|(184
|)
|-3
|%
|3
|%
|3
|%
|3
|%
|Other
|2,648
|3,155
|3,259
|(507
|)
|-16
|%
|(611
|)
|-19
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Total
|$
|247,042
|$
|245,698
|$
|230,265
|$
|1,344
|1
|%
|$
|16,777
|7
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|(1) Bank of the Pacific
|(2) Includes loans in process of construction
|CREDIT QUALITY (unaudited)
| Period Ended
| Change from
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Risk Rating Distribution
|Pass
|$
|694,240
|$
|691,350
|$
|684,779
|$
|2,890
|0
|%
|$
|9,461
|1
|%
|Special Mention
|10,131
|10,811
|4,771
|(680
|)
|-6
|%
|5,360
|112
|%
|Substandard
|2,663
|2,704
|4,679
|(41
|)
|-2
|%
|(2,016
|)
|-43
|%
|Portfolio Loans
|$
|707,034
|$
|704,865
|$
|694,229
|$
|2,169
|0
|%
|$
|12,805
|2
|%
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonaccruing loans
|1,225
|1,094
|1,526
|$
|131
|12
|%
|(301
|)
|-20
|%
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|0
|%
|Nonperforming Assets
|$
|1,225
|$
|1,094
|$
|1,526
|$
|131
|12
|%
|(301
|)
|-20
|%
|Credit Metrics
|Classified loans1 to portfolio loans
|0.38%
|0.38%
|0.67%
|0.00%
|-0.29
|%
|ACL to classified loans1
|333.83%
|327.33%
|183.37%
|6.50%
|150.46
|%
|Loans past due 30+ days to portfolio loans2
|0.04%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|-0.06
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|0.01%
|-0.03
|%
|Nonaccruing loans to portfolio loans
|0.17%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|0.01%
|-0.05
|%
|(1) Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse and are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected.
|(2) Excludes non-accrual loans
|DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONCENTRATIONS (unaudited)
| Period Ended
| Change from
| % of Total
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Deposits
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|243,363
|$
|194,526
|$
|177,735
|$
|48,837
|25
|%
|$
|65,628
|37
|%
|23
|%
|19
|%
|18
|%
|Money market
|197,184
|193,324
|169,095
|3,860
|2
|%
|28,089
|17
|%
|18
|%
|19
|%
|17
|%
|Savings
|117,130
|115,520
|129,796
|1,610
|1
|%
|(12,666
|)
|-10
|%
|11
|%
|11
|%
|13
|%
|Time deposits (CDs)
|134,226
|135,485
|114,644
|(1,259
|)
|-1
|%
|19,582
|17
|%
|12
|%
|13
|%
|12
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|691,903
|638,855
|591,270
|53,048
|8
|%
|100,633
|17
|%
|64
|%
|62
|%
|60
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand
|382,743
|375,876
|404,486
|6,867
|2
|%
|(21,743
|)
|-5
|%
|36
|%
|38
|%
|40
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|1,074,646
|$
|1,014,731
|$
|995,756
|$
|59,915
|6
|%
|$
|78,890
|8
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Insured Deposits
|$
|630,940
|$
|629,600
|$
|645,784
|$
|1,340
|0
|%
|$
|(385,920
|)
|-60
|%
|59
|%
|62
|%
|65
|%
|Collateralized Deposits
|183,842
|131,327
|127,733
|52,515
|40
|%
|56,109
|44
|%
|17
|%
|13
|%
|13
|%
|Uninsured Deposits
|259,864
|253,804
|222,239
|6,060
|2
|%
|408,701
|184
|%
|24
|%
|25
|%
|22
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|1,074,646
|$
|1,014,731
|$
|995,756
|$
|59,915
|6
|%
|$
|78,890
|8
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Consumer Deposits
|$
|472,839
|$
|466,826
|$
|470,442
|$
|6,013
|1
|%
|$
|2,397
|1
|%
|44
|%
|46
|%
|47
|%
|Business Deposits
|407,974
|406,308
|387,917
|1,666
|0
|%
|20,057
|5
|%
|38
|%
|40
|%
|39
|%
|Public Deposits
|193,833
|141,597
|137,397
|52,236
|37
|%
|56,436
|41
|%
|18
|%
|14
|%
|14
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|1,074,646
|$
|1,014,731
|$
|995,756
|$
|59,915
|6
|%
|$
|78,890
|8
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Change From
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Average Interest Bearing Balances
|Portfolio loans
|$
|701,071
|$
|703,811
|$
|688,918
|$
|(2,740
|)
|0
|%
|$
|12,153
|2
|%
|Loans held for sale
|$
|-
|$
|1,033
|$
|595
|$
|(1,033
|)
|-100
|%
|$
|(595
|)
|-100
|%
|Investment securities
|$
|305,074
|$
|302,501
|$
|292,375
|$
|2,573
|1
|%
|$
|12,699
|4
|%
|Interest earning cash
|$
|110,007
|$
|78,296
|$
|68,873
|$
|31,711
|41
|%
|$
|41,134
|60
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,116,152
|$
|1,085,641
|$
|1,050,761
|$
|30,511
|3
|%
|$
|65,391
|6
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|378,470
|$
|388,227
|$
|395,004
|$
|(9,757
|)
|-3
|%
|$
|(16,534
|)
|-4
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|675,122
|$
|628,475
|$
|590,410
|$
|46,647
|7
|%
|$
|84,712
|14
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|1,053,592
|$
|1,016,702
|$
|985,414
|$
|36,890
|4
|%
|$
|68,178
|7
|%
|Borrowings
|$
|13,403
|$
|13,403
|$
|13,403
|$
|-
|0
|%
|$
|-
|0
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|688,525
|$
|641,878
|$
|603,813
|$
|46,647
|7
|%
|$
|84,712
|14
|%
|Yield / Cost $(1)
|Portfolio loans
|$
|10,316
|$
|10,336
|$
|10,233
|$
|(20
|)
|0
|%
|$
|83
|1
|%
|Loans held for sale
|$
|-
|$
|16
|$
|5
|$
|(16
|)
|-100
|%
|$
|(5
|)
|-100
|%
|Investment securities
|$
|2,710
|$
|2,622
|$
|2,507
|$
|88
|3
|%
|$
|203
|8
|%
|Interest-bearing cash
|$
|1,208
|$
|942
|$
|935
|$
|266
|28
|%
|$
|273
|29
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|14,234
|$
|13,916
|$
|13,680
|$
|318
|2
|%
|$
|554
|4
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|2,694
|$
|2,796
|$
|1,991
|$
|(102
|)
|-4
|%
|$
|703
|35
|%
|Borrowings
|$
|206
|$
|225
|$
|242
|$
|(19
|)
|-8
|%
|$
|(36
|)
|-15
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|2,900
|$
|3,021
|$
|2,233
|$
|(121
|)
|-4
|%
|$
|667
|30
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|11,334
|$
|10,895
|$
|11,447
|$
|439
|4
|%
|$
|(113
|)
|-1
|%
|Yield / Cost %(1)
|Yield on portfolio loans
|5.97
|%
|5.84
|%
|5.97
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.00
|%
|Yield on investment securities
|3.60
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.45
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|Yield on interest-bearing cash
|4.45
|%
|4.79
|%
|5.45
|%
|-0.34
|%
|-1.00
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|1.62
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.36
|%
|-0.15
|%
|0.26
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|6.23
|%
|6.68
|%
|7.26
|%
|-0.45
|%
|-1.03
|%
|Cost of deposits and borrowings
|1.10
|%
|1.17
|%
|0.90
|%
|-0.07
|%
|0.20
|%
|Yield on interest-earning assets
|5.17
|%
|5.10
|%
|5.24
|%
|0.07
|%
|-0.07
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|1.71
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.49
|%
|-0.16
|%
|0.22
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.46
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.75
|%
|0.23
|%
|-0.29
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.12
|%
|3.99
|%
|4.38
|%
|0.13
|%
|-0.26
|%
|(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (ACL) (unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Change From
|($ in 000s)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Beginning of period balance
|$
|8,851
|$
|8,897
|$
|8,530
|$
|(46
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|321
|4
|%
|Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-100
|%
|-
|-100
|%
|Charge-offs
|(75
|)
|(32
|)
|(35
|)
|(43
|)
|134
|%
|(40
|)
|114
|%
|Recoveries
|-
|105
|2
|(105
|)
|-100
|%
|(2
|)
|-100
|%
|Net (charge-off) recovery
|(75
|)
|73
|(33
|)
|(148
|)
|-203
|%
|(42
|)
|127
|%
|Provision (recapture)
|114
|(119
|)
|83
|233
|-196
|%
|31
|37
|%
|End of period balance
|$
|8,890
|$
|8,851
|$
|8,580
|$
|39
|0
|%
|$
|310
|4
|%
|Net charge-off (recovery) to
|average portfolio loans
|0.04
|%
|-0.04
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.02
|%
|ACL to portfolio loans
|1.26
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.02
|%
|Allowance for unfunded loans
|Beginning of period balance
|$
|540
|$
|524
|$
|698
|$
|16
|3
|%
|$
|(158
|)
|-23
|%
|Impact of CECL Adoption (ASC 326)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-100
|%
|-
|-100
|%
|Provision (recapture)
|(31
|)
|16
|(50
|)
|(47
|)
|-294
|%
|19
|-38
|%
|End of period balance
|$
|509
|$
|540
|$
|648
|$
|(31
|)
|-6
|%
|$
|(139
|)
|-21
|%
ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $1.22 billion and operated fifteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and three branches in the communities of Clatsop and Clackamas counties in Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company's website at . Member FDIC.
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. Such statements are based on information available at the time of communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied, and could negatively impact the Company's operating and stock price performance. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information at the time the statement is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contacts:
Denise Portmann, President & CEO
Carla Tucker, EVP & CFO
360.533.8873
Legal Disclaimer:
