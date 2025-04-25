RSN And Monday Properties Announce Institutional-Quality Multifamily Investment Opportunity In Greater Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RSN Property Group, a trusted leader in multifamily real estate, in partnership with nationally recognized institutional firm Monday Properties, proudly announces its latest acquisition: Alessia Gardens, a 126-unit, core-plus multifamily community in the high-growth Gainesville submarket of Greater Atlanta.With over $900 million in acquisitions and 5,000+ units owned, RSN Property Group has built a reputation for delivering 20%+ historical IRRs through rigorous underwriting and strategic execution. The firm's disciplined investment approach evaluates over 500 opportunities annually, acquiring less than 1%. By joining forces with Monday Properties, which brings $16 billion+ in transaction experience and institutional asset management scale, Alessia Gardens offers investors an unparalleled opportunity.New Opportunity: Alessia GardensBuilt in 1999, Alessia Gardens features modern infrastructure, including fire sprinklers, individual HVAC systems, and upgraded mechanicals-setting it apart from older vintage assets that typically require substantial capital expenditures. With limited deferred maintenance and a high-quality tenant base, the property will be acquired off-market at a 34% discount to recent comparable sales.Even before closing, RSN negotiated a preemptive operational takeover, allowing its property management partner, Alexander Properties Group, to implement immediate operational improvements. The early control has already resulted in a substantial NOI increase, streamlined collections, and optimized tenant relations.Key Deal Highlights.Discounted Acquisition Price: Will be purchased at-34% below market comps.Early Management Control: Onsite takeover prior to close created early NOI gains.Turnkey Asset: Built in 1999 with modern infrastructure and limited CapEx needs.Immediate Cash Flow: High occupancy and stabilized rent roll support distributions from day one.High-Growth Submarket: Gainesville benefits from affordability, top-tier schools, and access to Atlanta's job market.Attractive Projected Returns: 18–19% Average Annual Return (AAR), with three-tier equity structure for investor flexibilityWhy Invest with RSN & Monday Properties?This partnership represents the ideal alignment of experience, execution, and scale:.Proven Performance: RSN has acquired 28+ assets and consistently delivered above-market returns.Institutional Scale: Monday Properties adds operational muscle and track record of $16B+ in real estate transactions.Disciplined Underwriting: Less than 1% of opportunities make it through RSN's deal funnel.Flexible, Transparent Structures: Multiple investment classes, clear fee structures, and meaningful sponsor co-investment.Tax-Advantaged Investing: Leverage cost segregation, bonus depreciation, and 1031 exchange strategiesAlessia Gardens presents a rare opportunity to acquire a stabilized, well-maintained property at a steep discount in a growing market, supported by institutional operators with a proven ability to execute.RSN Property Group and Monday Properties are excited to welcome investors into this outstanding opportunity-combining conservative underwriting, proactive management, and a powerful vision for long-term wealth creation.If you're interested in learning more or securing your allocation, we invite you to schedule a call with our investor relations team today.

