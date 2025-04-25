GENA, By SIVOTEC, Partners With University Of Miami To Advance A Private Language Model For Healthcare Innovation

Collaboration will focus on developing a purpose-built AI platform designed to power the next era of genomic and precision medicine.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SIVOTEC Inc., the company behind the GENA platform (GENADNA ), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the University of Miami's Frost Institute for Data Science and Computing (IDSC) to accelerate the development of its GENA Private Language Model (PLM). This collaboration marks a major milestone in the evolution of precision medicine and AI-driven healthcare solutions.

The GENA PLM is a foundational model designed specifically for the healthcare domain, with a focus on dynamic, multidisciplinary healthcare integration. While the full capabilities of the model will be revealed at a later date, early development efforts have focused on incorporating deeply specialized genetic, clinical, and biomedical data to ensure accuracy, relevance, and trust in expanding the acceleration of genetic medicine and treatment.

"We are thrilled that SIVOTEC has selected IDSC to advance the development of its GENA Private Language Model. This platform is poised to redefine the future of learning, diagnosis, treatment, and research in healthcare. With our unmatched expertise, the University of Miami is uniquely positioned to bring together health systems, engineers, and entrepreneurs in support of this groundbreaking initiative,” said Guillermo (Willy) Prado, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, at the University of Miami.

The partnership brings together cutting-edge research capabilities and practical healthcare innovation to address some of the most pressing challenges in modern medicine.

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making personalized, predictive, and preventative healthcare more accessible to all. By building a secure, healthcare-native PLM, we're not only advancing the real-world application of AI for providers and researchers, we're also championing data privacy, transparency, and equity in the process,” said Pete Martinez, CEO and Founder of Sivotec and GENA.

In the past, SIVOTEC, through the GENA Platform, has been used by over 600 different institutions and in over 160,000 cases, across 40 different countries, to speed up the time for analysis of genetic tests.

Together, SIVOTEC and the University of Miami are not only shaping the future of AI in healthcare, but laying the foundation for a new standard in precision medicine, analysis and more. As the GENA PLM evolves, it will empower clinicians, researchers, and health systems with smarter tools, faster answers, and deeper insights, bringing us one step closer to a world where every patient benefits from personalized care powered by trusted intelligence.

