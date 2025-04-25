Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Enhances Digital Transformation Through Strategic Partnership With Beyond Limits AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beyond Limits, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), aimed at developing innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance the efficiency of housing services and support Dubai's vision towards digital transformation and advanced AI integration. The MOU took place at AREA 2071, Emirates Towers, as part of the inaugural Dubai AI Week, organized by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence

The partnership reflects MBRHE's commitment to implementing the directives of the wise leadership and the aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, who has emphasized that AI is now the foundational pillar in designing Dubai's future initiatives and services, and those who do not embrace AI today risks falling behind the rest of the world.

The MoU aims to foster cooperation between both parties in the fields of artificial intelligence and innovation by developing joint smart housing technology solutions, exchanging expertise and building capabilities to support digital transformation, as well as implementing pilot projects that contribute to raising institutional efficiency and adopting global best practices in utilizing AI to provide high-quality, sustainable housing services to citizens.

Mr. Thilal Al Falasi, Assistant CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, stated:“We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability across all our projects, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance institutional efficiency and quality of life in Dubai. This partnership is in line with Dubai's vision to build smart cities that learn and serve the community proactively and effectively.”

Hazem Khayat, Regional Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Beyond Limits, commented:“We are delighted to collaborate with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment in the field of artificial intelligence. We believe this partnership will mark a quantum leap in government housing services through advanced, self-operating AI solutions, built upon our global expertise and technologies originally developed for the US space program.”

Through this initiative, MBRHE seeks to advance its strategic plan to provide pioneering and sustainable housing services, achieve sustainability and digital transformation objectives in line with Dubai's Vision 2033, and support the nation's ambitions to build a more prosperous and innovative future.