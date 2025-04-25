Blueprint Medicines To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, May 1, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC ) today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to report its first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial 833-470-1428 (domestic) or 404-975-4839 (international) and refer to conference ID 082088. A webcast of the call will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of the Blueprint Medicines website at . The archived webcast will be available on Blueprint Medicines' website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that invents life-changing medicines. We seek to alleviate human suffering by solving important medical problems in two core focus areas: allergy/inflammation and oncology/hematology. Our approach begins by targeting the root causes of disease, using deep scientific knowledge in our core focus areas and drug discovery expertise across multiple therapeutic modalities. We have a track record of success with two approved medicines, including AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) which we are bringing to patients with systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the U.S. and Europe. Leveraging our established research, development, and commercial capability and infrastructure, we now aim to significantly scale our impact by advancing a broad pipeline of programs ranging from early science to advanced clinical trials in mast cell diseases including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer and other solid tumors. For more information, visit and follow us on X (formerly Twitter; @BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation

