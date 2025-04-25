Heven Announces Acquisition Of Zepher Flight Labs, Expanding Capabilities In Advanced Drone Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The integration of ZFL's capabilities will add to Heven's market-leading designs, allowing the company to broaden its vision of a drone fleet with 24/7 usability and modular adaptability. The integration of ZFL's technology will also contribute to Heven's ongoing commitment to providing highly flexible, durable, and efficient unmanned aerial systems (UAS) solutions.

"This acquisition strengthens our position in the market and underscores our commitment to providing the most advanced and reliable drone solutions," said Bentzion Levinson, CEO of Heven. "With the addition of ZFL, Heven will be able to offer even more versatile systems tailored to meet the needs of our customers in defense, security, and commercial sectors."

"We are excited to join the Heven family," said Adam Stolz, CEO of ZFL. "Our complementary capabilities will allow us to accelerate the development of drone technologies, and together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in unmanned flight."

The acquisition comes on the heels of Heven's February launch of Raider, a new hydrogen-powered drone platform engineered to deliver flight endurance in excess of 10 hours and support payloads up to 50 lbs with minimal downtime. This spring, the company established a partnership with Mach Industries to scale its domestic production of drones. It also launched Heven Border Solutions, a comprehensive border security platform.

ZFL's team of engineers and designers will work alongside Heven's existing team to integrate the two companies' technologies and ensure a seamless transition. This collaboration will strengthen Heven's anticipated product roadmap, leading to the creation of even more efficient and capable drones for both commercial and defense customers.

About Heven:

Based in Miami, FL, Heven was founded in 2019 with a clear vision: To unlock the immense potential of the drone economy. Heven's hydrogen-powered, runway-independent drones are designed with endurance and adaptability in mind. Built for the most complex missions, Heven's drones operate anywhere-efficiently, quietly, and reliably- providing the warfighter with the technology to get the job done.

About Zepher Flight Labs (ZFL):

Zepher is an industry leader in the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone systems. Known for their lightweight, long distance capabilities, Zepher's drones are designed for quick deployment and rapid repair in field environments, making them an ideal solution for a variety of military and commercial use cases.

