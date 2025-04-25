Focus On Garabagh And Sustainability At Upcoming Baku Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On May 10, Baku will host the Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum.

Azernews reports, citing this was made by Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, during the conference themed“Constitution and Sovereignty – The Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.”

He noted that the Forum will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Agriculture, and jointly organized by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA).

Musayev invited entrepreneurs to actively participate in the event.

"The exchange of views, proposals, and analyses taking place today will contribute to the development of entrepreneurship and the strengthening of our country's sovereign economic potential. Together, we will strive to build a stronger entrepreneurial community-both by exercising the rights granted by our Constitution and leveraging the economic opportunities created by the state."

"I am confident that the implementation of the latest technologies in the liberated territories of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, the creation of new jobs, and the restoration of our fertile lands will play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being of the population and boosting our economy. Public-private partnerships will continue to support us on this path," Musayev added.