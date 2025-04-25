Keep Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Report

BEIJING, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Inc. (HKEX: 3650) ("Keep" or the "Company"), the largest online fitness platform in China, today released its first standalone Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, coinciding with the Company's 10th anniversary. Aligned with its renewed mission to "Fuel every workout, Keep the neighborhood energetic", the report details Keep's progress across innovation, environmental stewardship, employee empowerment, corporate governance, and community-building, while reaffirming its commitment to long-term value creation.

"Keep has spent the past decade redefining fitness through innovation and inclusivity." said Ning Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Keep. "Our inaugural ESG report reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering and safeguarding individuals and communities. As we embark on our next chapter, sustainability remains a foundation to our mission to energize the world."

Keep is proud to announce its recent recognition across prominent ESG and sustainability platforms in 2024.

- "Most Socially Responsible Listed Company" at the 2024 EDGE AWARDS Creative Selection (2024 EDGE AWARDS创意评选)

- "Best ESG Innovation Award" at the 9th Zhitong Caijing Listed Companies Awards (第九届智通财经上市公司评选)

- Dual honors at the 14th Philanthropy Festival & ESG Summit (第十四届公益节暨ESG影响力年会):



"2024 ESG Model Listed Company Award" (2024 ESG上市公司典范奖) "2024 Outstanding Public Welfare Case Award" (2024年度公益案例奖)

Key Highlights from Keep's 2024 ESG Report

1. Innovation-Driven Excellence: Revolutionizing Fitness Experiences

Keep has consistently built its business models, technological breakthroughs and product innovation, with the aim of creating a user-first environment that is fun, engaging, reliable, accessible, and inclusive. This momentum keeps users connected and supported throughout their respective fitness journeys.

- All-in-One Fitness Ecosystem.

- Launched Keep App 8.0 with AI-driven smart plans, posture analysis, and marathon services; supported 400+ professional races annually.

- Hosted 807 online sports events with 6.86 million+ participants; blended cultural themes and sustainability into award designs.

- Expanded product lines across smart hardware, equipment, apparel, and nutrition; created a seamless connected ecosystem.

- Organized 14 city-wide "K Mars" events across 7 cities; empowered diverse running communities.

- Intellectual Property Leadership: secured 507 patents, 1,339 trademarks, and 657 copyrights; removed 20,000+ counterfeit products and 2,000+ pirated courses.

- Principal Efforts in User Safety & Content Integrity:



Removed 72,000+ instances of content violations, banned 1,500+ accounts, and upgraded AI moderation tools. Recorded zero product recalls related to health or safety.

2. Green Momentum: Pioneering a Low-Carbon Future

Keep is committed to improving the environmental impact of its business operations and supporting initiatives that embrace a zero-carbon philosophy in alignment with global climate targets.

- Climate Action: Established a three-tier ESG governance framework and aligned disclosures with HKEX climate guidelines.

- Sustainable Products:



Debuted the first Carbon Neutral Knee Supports (reducing 256g CO2 per pair) and the first carbon-neutral cycling events (448.46g CO2 reduction per participant).

Launched self-powered fitness gear, including the C2 Lite Bike and H1 Lite+ Elliptical. Transitioned to FSC-certified packaging across product lines.

- Eco-Friendly Operations: achieved a 3% reduction in energy, water, and waste across facilities.

3. Empowering People: A Culture of Inclusion and Growth

Keep highly values diversity and strives to create a safe and supportive working environment where every employee can thrive. The Company actively supports the development and upward mobility of its employees.

- Equitable Workplace:



Maintained a 51.41% female workforce with 100% employee benefits coverage. Recorded Zero incidents of child or forced labor.

- Career Development:

Delivered 36 hours of training per employee, with 98% participation via a 5,000+ course digital platform.

4. Integrity in Action: Trust Through Transparency

Keep is committed to building a fair and transparent business environment, by enforcing strict anti-corruption and anti-bribery standards in accordance with relevant acts, addressing systematic inequities, and strengthening its governance, security and privacy practices.

- Ethical Governance:



Achieved 100% employee compliance with anti-corruption pledges.

Business ethics training implemented for 100% of employees.

All suppliers signed "Anti-Bribery Agreements".

Data Security:



Maintained ISO 27001/27701 certifications; introduced "Privacy Mode" for location anonymity. Conducted 4 internal and 3 external security audits; trained 100% staff on data protection.

5. Community Impact: Building Active, Inclusive Societies

Keep proactively champions youth sports opportunities and wellness inclusion in underserved communities, by leveraging its platform to raise awareness, elevate local culture, and drive various philanthropic initiatives.

- Rural Empowerment:



Built 12 "Dream Playgrounds" for underserved children; released a charity-themed film titled "Open the Door to the Magical Playground"《神奇操场请开门》to advocate for rural sports education. Developed the "Red Heart King" (红桃K) special public welfare fund, donating winter kits and supporting sports programs.

- Fitness for All:



Hosted 5 "Village Run" events with nearly 260,000 participants, to showcase achievements of rural revitalization. Partnered with nearly 20 enterprises to engage 380,000+ of their respective employees in wellness initiatives.

To access the Company's inaugural ESG Report, please visit: and the HKEX's website at .

About Keep Inc.

Keep Inc. (HKEX Stock Code: 3650) is the largest online fitness platform in China in terms of MAUs and number of workout sessions completed by users in 2022, according to CIC. Keep offers a comprehensive fitness solution to help users achieve their fitness goals. On the Keep platform, extensive, professional, and premium fitness content with diverse activities and services are offered to encourage users to engage in daily exercise. Keep platform leverages AI technology to provide personalized workout programs incorporating recorded courses and interactive live streaming classes, dynamically customized to each user's athletic levels, fitness goals, daily workout patterns and diet. Keep's services seamlessly connect the physical and digital realms, spanning smart devices, workout equipment, athletic apparel and food to provide an immersive fitness experience.

For more information on Keep Inc., visit .

SOURCE Keep Inc.

