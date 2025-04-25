Golar Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG),Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Joins Invest In African Energy (IAE) 2025 Speaker Lineup

Federico Petersen, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Golar LNG, will join the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum in Paris to discuss scaling LNG in Africa, overcoming infrastructure challenges and attracting investment. With Africa rapidly expanding its gas infrastructure, Petersen's insights are expected to showcase how innovative LNG solutions can support sustainable energy growth across the continent.

As a global leader in floating LNG (FLNG) solutions, Golar LNG is advancing gas monetization across Africa. The company is actively involved in several key projects, including the Hilli Episeyo FLNG facility off the coast of Cameroon, operational since 2018, which plays a crucial role in unlocking regional gas resources with cost-effective, scalable LNG production. Golar LNG is also a key player in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project offshore Senegal and Mauritania, where it owns and operates the Gimi FLNG, which received its first feed gas in January 2025, marking a major milestone in LNG export operations.

Additionally, Golar LNG is exploring further opportunities across the continent, including ventures in the Republic of Congo and Nigeria. In June 2024, the company signed an agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to deploy an FLNG vessel in the Niger Delta, utilizing 500 million cubic feet of gas per day to generate LNG, propane and condensate, with a final investment decision expected later this year.

The growth of LNG in Africa is set to accelerate in the coming years as key markets seek to tap into their vast natural gas reserves. As such, Petersen's participation at IAE 2025 is poised to showcase the pivotal role of FLNG in enhancing energy security, driving economic growth and fostering regional cooperation.

As the global energy landscape shifts toward cleaner, more sustainable sources, LNG will remain crucial in powering Africa's future, offering a reliable transition fuel to support the continent's ambitious energy goals. With IAE 2025 as a platform for high-level dialogue and partnerships, the forum will provide an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders to explore the latest LNG developments, deepen collaboration and drive investments that will shape the future of African energy.

