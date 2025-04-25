Avantor® Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
$ 1,581.4
|
|
$ 1,679.8
|
Cost of sales
|
1,046.5
|
|
1,109.3
|
Gross profit
|
534.9
|
|
570.5
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
387.5
|
|
424.2
|
Operating income
|
147.4
|
|
146.3
|
Interest expense, net
|
(42.2)
|
|
(64.3)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
(2.5)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(19.5)
|
|
1.1
|
Income before income taxes
|
85.7
|
|
80.6
|
Income tax expense
|
(21.2)
|
|
(20.2)
|
Net income
|
$ 64.5
|
|
$ 60.4
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ 0.09
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ 0.09
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
681.1
|
|
678.1
|
Diluted
|
682.4
|
|
681.4
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 315.7
|
|
$ 261.9
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,096.3
|
|
1,034.5
|
Inventory
|
750.1
|
|
731.5
|
Other current assets
|
120.3
|
|
118.7
|
Total current assets
|
2,282.4
|
|
2,146.6
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
736.3
|
|
708.1
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
3,331.1
|
|
3,360.2
|
Goodwill, net
|
5,609.1
|
|
5,539.2
|
Other assets
|
367.5
|
|
360.4
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,326.4
|
|
$ 12,114.5
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of debt
|
$ 827.5
|
|
$ 821.1
|
Accounts payable
|
680.1
|
|
662.8
|
Employee-related liabilities
|
140.6
|
|
168.2
|
Accrued interest
|
39.3
|
|
48.6
|
Other current liabilities
|
346.9
|
|
306.8
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,034.4
|
|
2,007.5
|
Debt, net of current portion
|
3,279.2
|
|
3,234.7
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
550.0
|
|
557.3
|
Other liabilities
|
364.6
|
|
358.3
|
Total liabilities
|
6,228.2
|
|
6,157.8
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock including paid-in capital
|
3,948.4
|
|
3,937.7
|
Accumulated earnings
|
2,267.5
|
|
2,203.0
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(117.7)
|
|
(184.0)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
6,098.2
|
|
5,956.7
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 12,326.4
|
|
$ 12,114.5
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
|
(in millions)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 64.5
|
|
$ 60.4
|
Reconciling adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
99.7
|
|
99.6
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
12.4
|
|
12.7
|
Provision for accounts receivable and inventory
|
12.0
|
|
24.0
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(12.4)
|
|
(17.9)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
2.2
|
|
3.0
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
2.5
|
Foreign currency remeasurement loss
|
1.9
|
|
5.3
|
Pension termination charges
|
18.1
|
|
-
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(43.2)
|
|
2.7
|
Inventory
|
(17.6)
|
|
(11.0)
|
Accounts payable
|
8.2
|
|
(43.6)
|
Accrued interest
|
(9.3)
|
|
(9.5)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(29.1)
|
|
9.3
|
Other
|
1.9
|
|
4.1
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
109.3
|
|
141.6
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(28.0)
|
|
(34.7)
|
Other
|
(0.9)
|
|
0.5
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(28.9)
|
|
(34.2)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Debt borrowings
|
-
|
|
41.2
|
Debt repayments
|
(31.3)
|
|
(210.3)
|
Proceeds received from exercise of stock options
|
2.6
|
|
45.5
|
Shares repurchased to satisfy employee tax obligations for vested stock-based awards
|
(4.9)
|
|
(6.6)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(33.6)
|
|
(130.2)
|
Effect of currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
7.0
|
|
(5.7)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
53.8
|
|
(28.5)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
264.7
|
|
287.7
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 318.5
|
|
$ 259.2
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
(dollars in millions, % based on net sales)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Net income
|
$ 64.5
|
|
4.1 %
|
|
$ 60.4
|
|
3.6 %
|
Amortization
|
73.9
|
|
4.7 %
|
|
75.3
|
|
4.5 %
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
2.5
|
|
0.1 %
|
Restructuring and severance charges1
|
4.4
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
23.2
|
|
1.4 %
|
Transformation expenses2
|
15.4
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
13.3
|
|
0.8 %
|
Other3
|
4.0
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
- %
|
Pension termination charges4
|
18.1
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
Income tax benefit applicable to pretax adjustments
|
(25.1)
|
|
(1.6) %
|
|
(23.6)
|
|
(1.4) %
|
Adjusted net income
|
155.2
|
|
9.8 %
|
|
150.6
|
|
9.0 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
42.2
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
64.3
|
|
3.8 %
|
Depreciation
|
25.8
|
|
1.6 %
|
|
24.3
|
|
1.4 %
|
Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net income
|
46.3
|
|
2.9 %
|
|
43.8
|
|
2.6 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 269.5
|
|
17.0 %
|
|
$ 283.0
|
|
16.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Reflects the incremental expenses incurred in the period related to restructuring initiatives to increase profitability and productivity. Costs included in this caption are specific to employee severance, site-related exit costs, and contract termination costs. These expenses represent costs incurred to achieve the Company's publicly-announced cost transformation initiative.
|
2.
|
Represents incremental expenses directly associated with the Company's publicly-announced cost transformation initiative, primarily related to the cost of external advisors.
|
3.
|
Represents net foreign currency (gain) loss from financing activities, other stock-based compensation expense (benefit) and a purchase price adjustment related to the sale of our Clinical Services business in 2024.
|
4.
|
Represents pension termination charges related to termination of our U.S. Pension Plan.
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures (continued)
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin
|
|
(dollars in millions, % based on net sales)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Net income
|
$ 64.5
|
|
4.1 %
|
|
$ 60.4
|
|
3.6 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
42.2
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
64.3
|
|
3.8 %
|
Income tax expense
|
21.2
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
20.2
|
|
1.2 %
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
2.5
|
|
0.1 %
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
19.5
|
|
1.2 %
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
- %
|
Operating income
|
147.4
|
|
9.3 %
|
|
146.3
|
|
8.7 %
|
Amortization
|
73.9
|
|
4.7 %
|
|
75.3
|
|
4.5 %
|
Restructuring and severance charges1
|
4.4
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
23.2
|
|
1.4 %
|
Transformation expenses2
|
15.4
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
13.3
|
|
0.8 %
|
Other3
|
1.7
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
0.3
|
|
- %
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 242.8
|
|
15.4 %
|
|
$ 258.4
|
|
15.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Reflects the incremental expenses incurred in the period related to restructuring initiatives to increase profitability and productivity. Costs included in this caption are specific to employee severance, site-related exit costs, and contract termination costs. These expenses represent costs incurred to achieve the Company's publicly-announced cost transformation initiative.
|
2.
|
Represents incremental expenses directly associated with the Company's publicly-announced cost transformation initiative, primarily related to the cost of external advisors.
|
3.
|
Represents other stock-based compensation expense (benefit) and a purchase price adjustment related to the sale of our Clinical Services business in 2024.
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures (continued)
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
|
(shares in millions)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ 0.09
|
Dilutive impact of convertible instruments
|
-
|
|
-
|
Fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
0.09
|
|
0.09
|
Amortization
|
0.11
|
|
0.11
|
Restructuring and severance charges
|
0.01
|
|
0.03
|
Transformation expenses
|
0.02
|
|
0.02
|
Other
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
Pension termination charges
|
0.03
|
|
-
|
Income tax benefit applicable to pretax adjustments
|
(0.04)
|
|
(0.03)
|
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Share count for Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
|
682.4
|
|
681.4
|
Free cash flow
|
|
(in millions)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 109.3
|
|
$ 141.6
|
Capital expenditures
|
(28.0)
|
|
(34.7)
|
Divestiture-related transaction expenses and taxes paid
|
0.8
|
|
-
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ 82.1
|
|
$ 106.9
|
Adjusted net leverage
|
|
(dollars in millions)
|
March 31, 2025
|
Total debt, gross
|
$ 4,126.9
|
Less cash and cash equivalents
|
(315.7)
|
|
$ 3,811.2
|
|
|
Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$ 1,150.2
|
Trailing twelve months ongoing stock-based compensation expense
|
47.6
|
|
$ 1,197.8
|
|
|
Adjusted net leverage (non-GAAP)
|
3.2 x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Represents the Adjusted EBITDA of Avantor for the trailing twelve-month period minus the results attributable to the divested business as if such divestiture had been completed on the 1st day of such trailing twelve-month period, as contemplated by our debt covenants.
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
|
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures (continued)
|
|
Net sales by segment
|
|
(in millions)
|
March 31,
|
|
Reconciliation of net sales growth (decline) to
|
Net sales
|
|
Foreign
|
|
Divestiture
|
|
Organic
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Three months ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Laboratory Solutions
|
$ 1,065.0
|
|
$ 1,157.1
|
|
$ (92.1)
|
|
$ (14.5)
|
|
$ (44.1)
|
|
$ (33.5)
|
Bioscience Production
|
516.4
|
|
522.7
|
|
(6.3)
|
|
(4.5)
|
|
-
|
|
(1.8)
|
Total
|
$ 1,581.4
|
|
$ 1,679.8
|
|
$ (98.4)
|
|
$ (19.0)
|
|
$ (44.1)
|
|
$ (35.3)
|
(dollars in millions, % based on net sales)
|
March 31,
|
|
Reconciliation of net sales growth (decline) to
|
Net sales
|
|
Foreign
|
|
Divestiture
|
|
Organic
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
Three months ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Laboratory Solutions
|
$ 1,065.0
|
|
$ 1,157.1
|
|
(8.0) %
|
|
(1.3) %
|
|
(3.8) %
|
|
(2.9) %
|
Bioscience Production
|
516.4
|
|
522.7
|
|
(1.2) %
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
- %
|
|
(0.3) %
|
Total
|
$ 1,581.4
|
|
$ 1,679.8
|
|
(5.9) %
|
|
(1.1) %
|
|
(2.6) %
|
|
(2.2) %
|
Adjusted Operating Income by segment
|
|
(dollars in millions, % represent Adjusted
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Laboratory Solutions
|
$ 139.0
|
|
13.1 %
|
|
$ 148.2
|
|
12.8 %
|
Bioscience Production
|
123.4
|
|
23.9 %
|
|
126.9
|
|
24.3 %
|
Corporate
|
(19.6)
|
|
- %
|
|
(16.7)
|
|
- %
|
Total
|
$ 242.8
|
|
15.4 %
|
|
$ 258.4
|
|
15.4 %
