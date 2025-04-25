Edimakor Mac V3.7.0 Launched AI Clip Maker & Talking Animal

At the heart of V3.7.0 is the all-new " AI Talking Animal ". With this, users can animate animals to speak, offering a fresh take on storytelling or comedic content.

Perhaps the most talked-about addition is the " AI Clip Maker ". which allows users to extract short, impactful segments from longer footage with a single click. This helps creators share key moments faster and reach wider audiences.

Another highlight is the "Image to Video" feature. Static images can now be animated with AI-generated expressions like hugs and kisses giving new life to still photos.

The Speech-to-Text feature has also received a major upgrade. It now includes word-by-word subtitle highlights, allowing viewers to follow along more clearly and editors to match visuals more effectively.

In terms of editing, the updated Sub-track Transition Support brings better control over video transitions. This means smoother scene shifts and more creative freedom in how stories are constructed.

Additional Tools for Creative Control

Beyond the headline features, Edimakor V3.7.0 also includes:



AI Text-Based Editing : Cut out unnecessary footage by selecting text from the video's subtitles. One-click removal of silences or awkward pauses makes the final cut cleaner and easier to watch.

AI Face Swap : Easily change faces in photos or videos. Suitable for fun videos, product mockups, or themed content.

AI Text to Video : Type in your idea and the tool generates a video to match-ideal for creators with a clear script but no footage.

Masking Options : Apply shapes like circles, rectangles, hearts, and even text as masks. Useful for layered video effects or content overlays. Animation Speed Control : Adjust animation pace and repetition to fine-tune how motion aligns with the content's rhythm.

Flexible Pricing Options

Edimakor Mac V3.7.0 is available with a free trial, while paid plans are structured to fit a variety of user needs, from individual creators to teams requiring more robust capabilities.

ABOUT EDIMAKOR

Edimakor cements its legacy as a pioneer of accessible innovation with Mac v3.7.0's launch. Merging AI-powered tools like Talking Animal Creator and AI shorts maker with intuitive design, this update reimagines creative workflows for global storytellers – proving cutting-edge technology need not compromise simplicity or artistic vision.

For more information:



Follow Edimakor on social media:

X/Twitter:

YouTube: @HitPawEdimakorOfficial

Instagram:

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at .

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd