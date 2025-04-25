Convoso Launches Partner Marketplace Of Independent Software Vendors

Call center customers gain more options to improve performance with an integrated tech stack through the contact center platform provider's ISV Marketplace.

- Darrin Koehler, Director of Partnerships at ConvosoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso , the leading contact center platform for revenue teams, announced the launch of a new ISV Partner Marketplace , a hub designed to help contact center customers discover innovative solutions that can strengthen their operation's performance. This catalog of trusted ISV partners introduces tools that help Convoso customers build an integrated tech stack.The Convoso ISV Partner Marketplace simplifies the search for the right solutions, presenting technologies that help revenue-driven call centers optimize workflows, manage leads, improve agent performance, and more. Partners include BPOs (business process outsourcing/outsourced call centers), lead vendors, lead and call management, compliance tools, fraud prevention, analytics tools, and many more."Today's contact center customers are highly sophisticated, seeking to maximize their revenue potential through a dynamic and integrated tech stack,“ said Darrin Koehler, Director of Partnerships at Convoso.“Our new ISV Partner Marketplace is built to help our customers unlock more opportunities to accelerate revenue growth and outpace their competition. The Convoso platform not only enhances our customers' capabilities but also fosters mutual growth for our partners and Convoso, creating a powerful ecosystem for success.”Convoso plans to expand the marketplace by onboarding additional cutting-edge ISV partners, focusing on emerging technologies such as AI-driven analytics, advanced automation, and predictive lead scoring. The company's future development of the Convoso ISV Marketplace aims to improve platform interoperability for seamless integrations that allow customers to build highly customized tech stacks tailored to their unique revenue goals."Convoso is committed to building a dynamic ecosystem that fosters collaboration between partners and invests in co-innovation so we can drive transformative solutions that serve the needs of modern contact centers," said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso.About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards..

Candice Stokes

Venture PR

+1 424-230-3770

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.