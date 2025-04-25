Semperis Launches Ready1 To Transform Cyber Crisis Response

New global study reveals the urgent need for unified cyber crisis management as most organizations fall short when it matters most.

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis , a leader in AI-powered identity security and cyber resilience, today announced the launch of Ready1 , a first-of-its-kind enterprise resilience platform designed to bring structure, speed, and coordination to cyber crisis management. The release of Ready1 coincides with Semperis' new global study: The State of Enterprise Cyber Crisis Readiness, which highlights a dangerous gap between perceived readiness and real-world response capabilities.

"Cyberattacks don't check your calendar - they hit when you're at your weakest," said Marty Momdjian, Semperis EVP, Ready1. "In moments of crisis, it's not about rising to the occasion, but falling back on the strength of your preparation."

Key Findings: The Crisis Within the Crisis

Based on a global survey of 1,000 organizations across the US, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, and multiple industries, the report reveals a sobering reality:



96% of companies say they have a cyber crisis response plan

Yet 71% experienced at least one high-impact cyber event that halted critical business functions last year

36% of organizations experienced multiple high-impact events - with rates even higher in Singapore (53%) and the US (52%) .

90% activated their enterprise crisis response plan at least once in the past year - some more than 25 times Only 10% report no blockers during incident response

Despite frequent testing, most organizations are not battle-ready due to disjointed processes, poor coordination, and tool sprawl. Surprisingly, staffing shortages ranked last on the list of blockers.

Top 5 blockers to effective cyber response:

Cross-team communication gapsOut-of-date response plansUnclear roles and responsibilitiesToo many disparate toolsStaffing shortages

Staffing shortages were listed as the biggest blocker only in Italy and New Zealand. In the US, incident responders ranked outdated response plans and cross-team communications gaps as the biggest blockers. In France and Germany, tool sprawl was the biggest blocker. Cross-team communications gaps was also the top blocker in the UK, Australia, Singapore, and Spain.

IT/telecom industries experienced the most high-impact cyber events, followed by energy, travel/transportation, education, and healthcare.

"In today's cyber threat landscape, the ability to respond swiftly and decisively is just as critical as prevention," said Chris Inglis, the first US National Cyber Director and Semperis Strategic Advisor. "Companies need a command center for crisis management, ensuring organizations have the playbook, the training, and the coordination needed to turn chaos into control."

Introducing Ready1

Ready1 unifies stakeholders, coordinators, and technical teams under one secure platform, ensuring seamless crisis response through preparation, collaboration, and enterprise-wide communications.

Built on hundreds of years of combined real-world incident response experience, Ready1 provides:



A secure command center with live dashboards and playbook automation

Real-time coordination across teams and external partners

Integrated tools for communications, documentation, and task tracking Always-on readiness through tabletop testing, role-based team building, and after-action reviews

On average, enterprises use 20+ disparate tools for cyber crisis response . Ready1 consolidates fragmented crisis management, IR, downtime planning, and communication tools into a single, secure, intuitive platform-designed to work even when everything else fails.

"In the healthcare industry, downtime isn't just an inconvenience, it's a matter of patient safety," said Jim Bowie, CISO, Tampa General Hospital.

Ready1 is a game-changing all-in-one solution that enables teams to rapidly respond, assess, contain, and remediate threats, even when traditional infrastructure fails, because in a crisis, minutes cost millions.

To read the full report and learn more about Ready1, visit Ready1 .

About Ready1: Powered by Semperis

Ready1 is an enterprise resilience platform built to empower SOC teams and business stakeholders to measure, manage, and report cyber preparedness and respond to incidents effectively. Ready1 creates order out of chaos by coordinating and documenting incident response, reducing the risk of prolonged downtime, data exposure, financial loss, and regulatory fines.

About Semperis

Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments-including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta-Semperis' AI-powered technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors.

As part of its mission to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference , HIP Podcast , and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid . Semperis is a privately owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, supporting the world's biggest brands and government agencies, with customers in more than 40 countries.

