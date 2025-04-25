The Rise Of Autonomous Finance: How 9M Is Turning AI Into A Fully Operational Investment System

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

New York, US, 25th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In an industry long dominated by human analysts, market instincts, and discretionary calls, one startup is quietly reengineering the foundations of investment decision-making-with no humans in the loop.







9M , a New York-based financial technology firm, has spent the past three years building something few in the financial world dared to pursue: a fully autonomous investment infrastructure powered entirely by artificial intelligence.

“We're not offering advice, dashboards, or tools,” says Chris, CEO of 9M.

“We're replacing the investment process itself-with systems.”

At the core of 9M's architecture is NovaMindTM 3.0 , an AI engine that integrates nine proprietary model clusters. These models constantly ingest market data, detect non-linear patterns, and deploy executable strategies across asset classes- without human input or intervention .

The system doesn't just suggest actions. It acts.

Where traditional funds rely on portfolio managers to interpret conditions and adjust positions, 9M has encoded those mechanisms into a dynamic, multi-agent system , one that learns from real-time feedback and continuously refines its execution logic.

A System, Not a Service

Unlike conventional fintech offerings that assist investors with insights or interfaces, 9M functions more like a self-operating investment infrastructure . Once connected, it does everything a discretionary team might-analysis, rebalancing, risk assessment, execution-but does so in milliseconds, around the clock, and without fatigue or emotion.

“Our system runs 24/7 across global equities and digital asset markets,” says Dr. Matthew, CTO of 9M.

“It self-optimizes, and adapts in real time based on strategy performance, volatility metrics, and market structure shifts.”

The firm has already deployed the platform across 60+ countries and is working toward regulatory approvals in major financial jurisdictions, including US, Singapore, and Canada (MSB). It also reports early live product performance with double-digit annualized returns , achieved entirely through machine-generated strategies.

From Tools to Infrastructure

9M's ambition is not to sit on top of the investment industry-but to underpin it .

“We believe AI-native investment systems will define the next decade of capital allocation,” says Isabelle, COO of 9M.

“Just as Stripe became the infrastructure layer for payments, we're building the layer for autonomous finance.”

The company is planning a Pre-IPO funding round in 2026, with projected AUM exceeding $1 billion and partnerships underway with major brokerages and data providers. But the team says the goal isn't scale for scale's sake-it's to reset the standard.

In their vision, autonomous finance is not about replacing fund managers-it's about encoding institutional-grade decision-making into technology that is scalable, auditable, and endlessly adaptive.

“If finance is logic under uncertainty,” says Chris,“then logic belongs in code.”

About 9M



Founded in 2021 by former Goldman Sachs executives and AI scientists from Columbia University, 9M is a financial technology company building autonomous AI systems for investment execution and management. Its mission is to transform how capital is deployed-systematically, transparently, and globally.