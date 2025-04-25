Edge AI Market Analysis Report 2025 | An $82 Billion Opportunity By 2030 | Intel, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, And Qualcomm Dominate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$53.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$81.99 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising production and deployment of autonomous vehicles
5.1.1.2. Increasing automation and electrification of industries across economies
5.1.1.3. Proliferation of IoT devices propelling the demand for edge AI solutions across industries
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Deployment and integration issues with edge AI
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Expanding applications of edge AI in autonomous drones and vehicles
5.1.3.2. Ongoing improvements in edge AI technologies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Privacy and security concerns associated with edge AI
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Component: Increasing preference for AI platforms due to their ease of integration, flexibility, and robust analytics capabilities
5.2.2. End Users: Expanding utilization of Edge AI in the IT and telecom sector
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Edge AI Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Memory Devices
6.2.2. Processors
6.2.3. Sensors
6.3. Services
6.3.1. Managed Services
6.3.2. Professional Services
6.4. Software
6.4.1. AI Platforms
6.4.2. AI Solutions
7. Edge AI Market, by Functionality
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Analytics
7.3. Data Management
7.4. Security
8. Edge AI Market, by Organization Size
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Large Enterprises
8.3. Medium Enterprises
8.4. Small Enterprises
9. Edge AI Market, by Deployment
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud-Based
9.3. On-Premise
10. Edge AI Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Autonomous Vehicles
10.3. Drones
10.4. Others
10.5. Robotics
10.6. Smart Cameras
10.7. Wearable Health Devices
11. Edge AI Market, by End Users
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Automotive
11.3. Energy & Utility
11.4. Healthcare
11.5. IT & Telecom
11.6. Manufacturing
11.7. Retail & Consumer Goods
12. Americas Edge AI Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Edge AI Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
13.13. Vietnam
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Edge AI Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Denmark
14.3. Egypt
14.4. Finland
14.5. France
14.6. Germany
14.7. Israel
14.8. Italy
14.9. Netherlands
14.10. Nigeria
14.11. Norway
14.12. Poland
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Russia
14.15. Saudi Arabia
14.16. South Africa
14.17. Spain
14.18. Sweden
14.19. Switzerland
14.20. Turkey
14.21. United Arab Emirates
14.22. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
15.3.1. STMicroelectronics launches edge AI-focused microcontrollers
15.3.2. Virtium's strategic acquisition of Embedded Artists enhances edge AI solutions for industrial growth
15.3.3. Duos Edge AI expands edge data centers in Texas for enhanced connectivity and infrastructure development
15.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment