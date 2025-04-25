Czech Tech Company Peckadesign Launches New E-Commerce Platform For Super Zoo

PeckaDesign has launched a new online store for Super zoo, Central Europe's leading pet retailer operated by the Plaček Group.

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PeckaDesign , a Czech technology company with over 25 years of experience in custom e-commerce solutions, has launched a new online store for Super zoo , the leading pet supplies retailer in Central Europe.Super zoo is operated by the Plaček Group, which runs over 400 retail stores across the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Latvia. The company distributes its products to more than 20 countries, employs over 2,900 people, and generates annual revenues exceeding EUR 250 million. Its portfolio includes proprietary brands such as Elbeville, Ontario, Rasco Premium, and more.The newly launched online store - available at superzoo and superzoo - connects e-commerce with an extensive physical store network, enabling seamless online purchases, local pickups, and integration with a customer loyalty program.The project included a full redesign, UX research, user interface design, custom development, ERP system integration, and complete data migration. The primary goal was to significantly improve customer experience, increase e-commerce performance, and establish a strong digital foundation for future products and services. Within the first week after launch, the share of in-store pickups rose from 56% to 65%, and the purchase-to-view conversion rate increased from 7.5% to 10%.The store is built on Publicator 7 , PeckaDesign's proprietary API-first, headless e-commerce platform that combines content management and e-commerce capabilities in one solution. Its read-model architecture ensures lightning-fast performance, seamless integration with third-party systems, and advanced scalability - making it ideal for companies focused on digital growth and efficient data and content management.PeckaDesign specializes in large-scale e-commerce projects for Czech and Slovak online retailers. In addition to Super zoo, its clients include NAY, Electro World, Megapixel, Hudy Sport, and more. Learn more at .

