Storyboardhero Unveils Major Image Quality Upgrade With Latest AI Models

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Singapore-based storyboard generator promises enhanced character consistency and visual fidelity for filmmakers and content creators

- JC BougleSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- StoryboardHero, the AI-powered storyboard generation platform and sister company of leading Singapore video production firm fewStones, today announced a significant upgrade to its image generation capabilities. The enhancement integrates cutting-edge AI models that dramatically improve character consistency and overall image quality across storyboard sequences."This upgrade represents a quantum leap in what creators can expect from AI-generated storyboards," said JC Bougle, Co-founder of StoryboardHero. "The improved character consistency means directors and producers can now rely on AI-generated storyboards that maintain visual coherence throughout an entire production sequence."The upgrade addresses one of the most persistent challenges in AI storyboarding: maintaining consistent character appearance across multiple frames. StoryboardHero's enhanced technology ensures characters retain identical physical features, clothing, and stylistic elements from frame to frame, eliminating jarring visual disconnects that previously required manual correction.Beyond character consistency, the update delivers substantially improved image quality with more accurate lighting, sophisticated composition, and refined details that more closely match professional-grade storyboard standards."As part of fewStones' family of creative solutions, StoryboardHero continues our commitment to merging advanced technology with practical production needs," JC added. "These improvements directly respond to feedback from our production partners who require tools that enhance rather than complicate their creative process."The upgraded platform will be accessible shortly through StoryboardHero's existing subscription plans with no price increase. Current users will automatically gain access to the enhanced capabilities.For more information about StoryboardHero and its latest features, visit StoryboardHeroAbout StoryboardHeroStoryboardHero is an AI-powered storyboard generation platform that helps filmmakers, advertisers, and content creators rapidly visualize stories through advanced image generation technology. A sister company of fewStones, StoryboardHero combines cutting-edge AI with practical production experience. An offshoot of StoryboardHero is Veeroll, an AI content generator for Linkedin .About fewStonesfewStones is a leading corporate video production agency in Singapore , specializing in high-quality video content for businesses across Asia. With a reputation for excellence and innovation, fewStones delivers compelling visual stories that drive engagement and results.

