Odense University Hospital Selects Raystation

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Odense University Hospital (OUH), which is part of the South Denmark Region, has placed an order for RayStation®*.

The radiotherapy center at OUH is known for being at the forefront of automated solutions to provide high-quality care in an efficient way, including the ability to automatically generate treatment plans.

With the introduction of RayStation, the clinic is now taking the next step by further developing automation to cover all aspects of the treatment planning process-from initial planning to finalized treatment plans. RayStation was chosen after an extensive evaluation of the market, where the decisive factor was to find a system that would enable OUH to continue developing new automated methods.

RaySearch has had a strong focus on automation for a long time. RayStation offers several approaches for automated planning, both using machine learning techniques but also more conventional automated planning algorithms. In the upcoming version of RayStation, a new algorithm for automated optimization, which is still under development and led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the US, will be included. The objective of the implementation project at Odense's radiotherapy center is to analyze the advantages of different auto-planning approaches and to clinically apply the approach that is best suited for each tumor site.

Henrik Robenhagen Jensen, Chief Physicist, Odense University Hospital: "Odense University Hospital has long been dedicated to enhancing the quality of treatment planning, with a strong research focus on improving outcomes for cancer patients through state-of-the-art radiotherapy technologies. We are excited to begin our collaboration with RaySearch, which we see as a significant step forward. This partnership holds great promise for advancing automated treatment planning, with a clear emphasis on quality, efficiency, and the optimal use of clinical resources."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch: "We have long been committed to increasing the degree of automation in RayStation. We are therefore particularly pleased that Odense University Hospital has chosen RayStation primarily based on this functionality. I am convinced that we will meet the center's requirements for automation and look forward to their feedback and a fruitful cooperation."

The order value is DKK 10.5 million (approximately SEK 15.4 million), excluding service contract, of which the majority will be recognized as revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

