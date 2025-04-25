QFA, Ooredoo Celebrate 25 Years Of Partnership With New Sponsorship Of Amir Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Football Association (QFA) and Ooredoo have renewed their historic partnership with a new four-year sponsorship agreement for the prestigious Amir Cup, reinforcing a relationship that has flourished for over 25 years.

The signing ceremony took place at the Andaz Hotel during the draw for the Amir Cup in the presence of key leaders, media representatives, and distinguished guests.

QFA Secretary-General Mansoor Mohammed Al Ansari and Ooredoo Chief Business Officer (CBO) Thani Ali I A Al-Malki signed the agreement.

“Celebrating 25 years of partnership with the QFA through this renewed sponsorship of the Amir Cup is a proud milestone for us. This collaboration demonstrates our enduring support for national sports and reinforces our commitment to bringing the excitement of football into the hearts of communities across Qatar,” Al Malki commented on the collaboration. Further highlighting the partnership, Al Ansari said,“It is our pleasure to announce today the renewal of the sponsorship agreement with Ooredoo until 2028, under which Ooredoo will continue as the official telecommunications sponsor of the Amir Cup."

"This sponsorship will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to our work at the Qatar Football Association, aligning with the Association's Vision and Strategy. It also reflects the strong and longstanding relationship we share with our partners at Ooredoo. We look forward to activating this sponsorship in a way that brings mutual benefit to both parties,” he added.

The landmark renewal underscores Ooredoo's position as a key supporter of Qatar's sporting landscape. It aligns seamlessly with the company's broader mission to promote a healthy, active lifestyle among youth and the wider community through strategic sports sponsorships.