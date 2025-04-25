Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 953 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 17 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 354 32.27 32.45 32.10 301 854 MTF CBOE 3 599 32.26 32.45 32.10 116 104 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 18 April 2025 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 21 April 2025 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 22 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 31.67 32.35 31.05 316 700 MTF CBOE 4 000 31.66 32.20 31.20 126 640 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 23 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 067 32.91 33.60 32.00 331 305 MTF CBOE 3 933 32.90 33.35 32.00 129 396 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - Total 40 953 32.28 33.60 31.05 1 321 999

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 801 shares during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 April 2025 1 000 32.26 32.40 32.15 32 260 18 April 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 April 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 April 2025 1 800 31.70 32.30 31.00 57 060 23 April 2025 1 32.00 32.00 32.00 32 Total 2 801 89 352





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 April 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 18 April 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 April 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 April 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 April 2025 2 401 32.63 33.60 32.00 78 345 Total 2 401 78 345

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 467 shares.

On 23 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 086 513 own shares, or 5.69% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p250425E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement