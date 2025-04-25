N2 Infotech Commercializes AI-Based Elevator Predictive Maintenance Solution: Expanding Market On Public Institutions

Boeun Nam, Director (CTO) of N2 Infotech

Internal structure of the elevator smart maintenance system

Installation of the elevator smart maintenance system

N2 Infotech rolls out an AI-based elevator maintenance system that targets public institutions with smart, usage-based predictive tech for global expansion.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A predictive maintenance solution that combines sensor-based data with AI analytics sets a new elevator maintenance standard. N2 Infotech (CEO Young-Sun Kim) has developed and commercialized a smart maintenance system that collects real-time elevator operation data and predicts component replacement cycles using AI technology.Unlike traditional maintenance practices that rely on human experience, N2 Infotech's solution predicts component wear based on actual usage data, identifying optimal replacement timing. This maximizes maintenance efficiency, reduces unnecessary replacements, lowers costs, and enhances public safety and operational reliability.“In the past, there was no way to measure elevator usage quantitatively, so maintenance schedules mostly relied on engineer experience and intuition,” said Boeun Nam , CTO of N2 Infotech.“With our system, we overcome these limitations using sensors and AI analysis to enable more systematic and precise maintenance.”Notably, N2 Infotech has chosen public institutions as its primary market target. Public elevators are widely used, have pre-allocated budgets, require periodic maintenance by law, and demand safety and efficiency.Leveraging the government's "priority purchase of venture products" initiative, the company is expanding into the public sector with plans to enter the private and overseas markets later.The company initially targets Europe and North America. Europe has a high ratio of elevators over 20 years old and a growing need for energy efficiency and safety. North America, known for strict elevator safety standards and smart building adoption, is considered an ideal market for data-driven maintenance solutions.The system comprises real-time elevator operation data collected via sensors, AI-powered analysis algorithms, and user-friendly web and mobile platforms.This solution shifts away from fixed maintenance intervals (monthly or annually) to“usage-based maintenance” determined by actual operation. AI enables accurate wear prediction, allowing preventive maintenance before failures occur. It also detects potential malfunctions early based on real-time data, eliminating maintenance gaps.This preemptive maintenance model differentiates N2 Infotech from existing solutions that handle failures reactively.“In Japan, sensors support elevator disaster response, such as earthquake detection, but those focus only on environmental factors,” said Nam.“Our system prioritizes optimization of the maintenance plan itself, based on operational data.”Following domestic success, the company plans to expand globally, particularly in Europe and North America. Leveraging these case studies, it will gradually enter the rapidly urbanizing Asian markets with rising installation demands.This solution is expected to go beyond efficient maintenance to improve the quality of public services and serve as a core technology for smart city and public infrastructure development.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator's Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley's value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Interview with Boeun Nam, CTO of N2 Infotech

