Dnotitia Named To The 2025 CB Insights' List Of The 100 Most Innovative AI Startups

Dnotitia recognized for achievements in 'AI Infrastructure: Vector Databases.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CB Insights today named Dnotitia to its ninth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

“The AI 100 winners are future movers and shakers, taking big swings that will shape the future of AI,” said Manlio Carrelli, CEO at CB Insights.“This year's cohort is pushing AI applications from emerging to emerged, working on everything from AI agents for complex processes to security and robotics. They've also zeroed in on new and promising technologies that might not be on the radar of many enterprises - multi-agent systems, novel computing and data curation approaches, and physical AI.”

“Dnotitia is taking a fundamentally new approach to artificial intelligence – one that begins with the data itself,” said Moo-Kyoung (MK) Chung, CEO of Dnotitia.“We are honored to be recognized by CB Insights as a leading innovator in vector database technology. Being named to the AI 100 is especially meaningful, as we are still in the early stages of our journey, having founded the company just a year and half ago. The expectations from the market have been both humbling and motivating. With the ᅲlaunch of our first MCP-based RAGOps SaaS vector database this week, we are fully committed to accelerating its adoption in markets around the world.”

The list recognizes early-and mid-stage startups that are leading the way in applying AI across industries and architectures. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Dnotitia, a company pioneering long-term memory AI and semiconductor-integrated solutions, recently began the closed beta of Seahorse Cloud, its SaaS-based vector database that fully integrates Retrieval-Augmented Generation Operations (RAGOps) with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) – a proprietary framework designed to optimize context-aware AI workflows. Built on a cloud-native architecture, Seahorse Cloud allows users to set up and deploy vector databases in minutes, with no need for complex hardware or software installations. In parallel, Dnotitia is developing the world's only dedicated vector computation chip, the Vector Data Processing Unit (VDPU), which significantly boosts the accuracy and speed of vector operations. The VDPU is expected to deliver up to 10x better performance than software-only systems and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by more than 80%, reinforcing Dnotitia's competitive edge in AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Dnotitia is currently conducting a closed beta test of its Seahorse Cloud platform, with applications open via the official website and the dedicated portal at dnotitia.

Quick facts on the 2025 AI 100:

● The 100 winners include 21 startups in AI agent platforms and infrastructure, 12 in AI observability and governance, and 12 in physical AI technology and building blocks.

● The 2025 cohort is deploying AI across horizontal applications (customer service, process automation), infrastructure (AI observability, AI agent building), and verticals (healthcare and life sciences, industrials, financial services).

● Collectively, these companies have raised $11.4B in equity funding over time, including more than $2.3B in 2025 (as of 4/16/2025).

● Nearly 75% are early-stage companies (Series A or earlier).

● 27 companies are based outside the United States, spanning 13 countries. This includes companies in developing and competitive AI markets like France and South Korea.

● The cohort has formed 315+ business relationships since 2023, including with industry leaders like NVIDIA, Google, and Uber.

