Techmediabreaks Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Unveils Gibberads(TM): AI-Powered Platform Redefines Personalized Marketing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) is shaking up the multibillion-dollar marketing industry with the launch of its patent-pending Lifestyle AI Agent Marketplace. The company's new AI application, Gibberlink Advertising(TM)-GibberAds(TM)-empowers users with AI agents with expertise in areas like fashion and dining, enabling curated experiences, ranging from a first date to a personal spa getaway, based on preferences and budget. According to the company, the platform is“designed to create demand for unique real-time offers made to Thumzup users by participating advertisers.”“The GibberAds service simultaneously facilitates business competitiveness through responsiveness to consumer interests, empowering social media influencers to wield a cutting-edge tool to appeal to their followers,” reads a recent article.

“Our Lifestyle AI Agent Marketplace is poised to redefine how people plan experiences and how businesses engage with them,” Thumzup CEO and Board Chairman Robert Steele was quoted as saying.“This is a multibillion-dollar opportunity and we look forward to continuing to innovate within the space.”

About Thumzup Media Corp.

Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

