Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator

Saison Capital , BRI Ventures , and Tokenize Indonesia , a new accelerator program aimed at identifying and supporting Real-World Asset (RWA) start-ups in the blockchain and tokenization space. The initiative seeks to drive innovation and adoption of tokenized assets in Indonesia, building on findings from the November 2024 report“ – Indonesia's Asset Tokenization Opportunity”, which estimates a US$88 billion market potential for asset tokenization in the country.

Tokenize Indonesia will run from April to August 2025, and shortlisted start-ups will run Proof Of Concepts (POCs) with leading corporations across Indonesia, including financial institutions like Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) and telecommunication providers like Telkom Indonesia. The program culminates in August when shortlisted start-ups will be showcased at Asia's largest crypto festival, Coinfest Asia, on 21 – 22 August in Bali.

The launch announcement for Tokenize Indonesia was made at – an annual conference led by Saison Capital, D3 Labs, Helix, and Emurgo – which brings together leading investors, founders, and leaders in the RWA industry across both traditional finance and fintech. This year over 500 people attended the event in Bangkok.

Indonesia's blockchain and tokenization ecosystem is evolving rapidly, supported by a tech-savvy demographic, an expanding middle class, a growing fintech sector, and increasing adoption of digital payment infrastructure. These factors are contributing to the foundational environment for blockchain-based innovations to emerge and scale.

Project Wira, a report developed by BRI Ventures, Saison Capital, D3 Labs, and Tiger Research, highlights blockchain's potential to transform Indonesia's financial ecosystem. 7% of Indonesia's population own digital assets, far surpassing the 6.4 million stock investors on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), with more potential for greater adoption to come. Innovations have already been sprouting up in the areas of digital money, commodities, bonds, carbon credits, and real estate. The report estimates that demand for asset tokenization in Indonesia could reach US$88 billion by 2030.

For RWA start-ups interested in capturing the immense opportunity in Indonesia, users can apply to Tokenize Indonesia:

About Saison Capital

is an early-stage venture capital fund (pre-seed to Series B) with a focus on emerging markets. The firm backs ambitious founders at the pre-seed or seed stage and focuses on web3, fintech, and commerce.

Operating from the Asia Pacific region but deploying capital on a global scale, Saison Capital harnesses Credit Saison's extensive financial services operating background and resources across key markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico. Saison Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Saison.

About BRI Ventures

is the corporate venture capital arm of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Indonesia's largest and most inclusive bank. With a mission to drive innovation and financial inclusion, BRI Ventures invests in early to growth-stage startups that are reshaping the future of financial services, MSME empowerment, and the digital economy. Backed by BRI's deep expertise in financial services and extensive reach, BRI Ventures provides not just capital, but also strategic support, market access, and collaborative opportunities to help visionary founders scale their impact across Indonesia and beyond.

