Adobe Announce Mobile Version Of AI Image Generator Firefly

American software giant Adobe has announced that it is preparing a mobile version of its Firefly artificial intelligence (AI) model, designed for image generation. The move aims to bring powerful creative tools directly into the hands of mobile users, Azernews reports.

According to Adobe executive Kostin, the Firefly app will soon be available on both iOS and Android platforms. While the exact release date has not yet been disclosed, the announcement has already generated excitement among digital artists and content creators eager to harness AI tools on the go.

In addition to the upcoming mobile app, Adobe has introduced its next-generation AI models - Firefly Image Model 4 and the more advanced Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra. These models offer improved realism, creative control, and enhanced performance in generating high-quality visuals based on text prompts.

Furthermore, Adobe has made its Firefly Video model publicly available, expanding its generative AI capabilities into the realm of video creation. This development positions Adobe as a key player in the fast-evolving world of generative media, where text-to-video tools are becoming increasingly in demand.

Kostin acknowledged the growing competitiveness in the AI services market, noting that Adobe's strength lies in its ability to collaborate with leading technology firms such as OpenAI, Google, and Runway. He emphasized that partnerships with other innovators offer "an opportunity not only to compete, but also to benefit from shared innovation."

What sets Adobe apart is its commitment to integrating AI tools responsibly into its creative ecosystem - particularly through Adobe Creative Cloud - with features that prioritize ethical AI use, transparency, and content authenticity. Firefly models, for instance, are trained on licensed or public domain content to ensure safe commercial use.

With the rise of AI-driven creativity, Adobe's expansion into mobile and multimedia tools reflects a broader trend: empowering creators of all levels to generate professional-grade content anytime, anywhere - from concept art and marketing visuals to animated social media posts and cinematic storyboards.