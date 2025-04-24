Chambersburg Gets Connected: Greenlight Networks Launches Blazing-Fast Fiber Internet

South Central PA Buildout Begins with Fiber-Optic Internet Coming to Thousands of Homes and Businesses

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks, a leading fiber-to-the-home provider, is pleased to announce its latest network expansion in Pennsylvania, with work underway to bring its ultra-fast fiber internet to south central communities. Backed by a $5.8 million investment, the project will bring Chambersburg residents and small businesses access to Greenlight's highly sought-after fiber services starting this summer. The buildout will connect more than 5,000 homes and small businesses, delivering affordable, next-generation internet to the region.

"We're really excited to be expanding in Pennsylvania, where the regulatory environment fosters competition and makes it a great place for internet providers like us to grow and innovate," said Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks . "People are eager for more choices when it comes to their internet, and we are eager for families and businesses to try Greenlight's fast, fiber internet. We are moving quickly with our south central Pennsylvania buildout and are proud to bring our reputation for great service to even more Pennsylvanians."

Expanding Network Footprint

Having just expanded in the northeast within the Dickson City borough; this latest expansion marks the next milestone in Greenlight's strategic growth efforts across state lines. The company is partnering with local contractors to assist with the network buildout and will look to minimize as much disruption as possible to the roads and communities. Construction has already begun in the Chambersburg neighborhoods of Shasta, Liberty, and Scotland. Lortz, Arthur and Orchard are slated to follow.

"We are pleased to welcome Greenlight Networks as a new member of the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance and look forward to seeing the advancements in internet service they will bring to our region," said Cumberland Valley Business Alliance President Stephen Christian .

As part of this expansion, Greenlight is partnering with the Franklin Fire Company to host its network equipment, and is proud to support this vital community asset.

Delivering High-Speed Fiber Services

Greenlight has built a strong reputation among both residential and business customers for offering fast speeds with affordable-and transparent pricing models since 2011. Unlike traditional cable providers, the company does not have contracts, taxes, or hidden fees.

Greenlight's multi-gigabit fiber services feature data speeds as high as 8 Gbps with a base speed of 500 Mbps. With fiber internet the upload and download speeds are symmetrical, providing users with seamless, reliable connectivity without lag or buffering.

Residents of Chambersburg can now place pre-orders for as low as $45/month. Placing a pre-order ensures customers are first in line for installation when construction is complete. It also allows customers to stay updated on construction progress in their neighborhood. For a limited time, Greenlight is also offering special promotions for new customers, learn more at Greenlight Networks Chambersburg .

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds of up to 8 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides extremely high-speed Internet connections. The company's high-speed fiber internet network is currently available to more than 200,000 homes and nearly 10,000 small businesses in 33 municipalities in the Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, and Hudson Valley regions of New York, with construction underway in Northeast and South Central Pennsylvania. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks or find it on Facebook/GreenlightNetworks, and instagram/greenlightnetworks.

Media Contact:

Jenny LePore, PR Director

The Martin Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenlight Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED