Magicblock Raises $7.5 Million To Bring Real-Time, App-Specific Extensions To Solana

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicBlock, a real-time engine for decentralised games and applications on Solana, has raised a $7.5 million Seed round. The round was led by Lightspeed Faction, with participation from Maven11, Delphi Digital, Robot Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Equilibrium, Pivot Global, and notable angels including Anatoly Yakovenko, Mert Mumtaz, and Tristan Yver. This investment fuels MagicBlock's mission to power real-time, fully onchain games and applications built natively on Solana, ensuring that developers can build decentralized experiences with ultra-low latency and full composability - without the tradeoffs of an L2.

Following a $3 million investment led by a16z CSX in September 2024, this latest raise further accelerates MagicBlock's momentum as it blurs the boundaries between blockchain and traditional servers. While traditional appchains force developers to choose between fragmented liquidity and app-specific customizations, MagicBlock delivers ultra-low latency and elastic throughput while maintaining full access to Solana's liquidity and composable ecosystem. With MagicBlock's Ephemeral Rollups, developers can build natively on Solana and access app-specific extensions, or plugins, like real-time pricing feeds, custom sequencing, or institutional-grade permissioned environment..

MagicBlock's ephemeral rollup technology, pioneered by co-founders Andrea Fortugno and Gabriele Picco , is a breakthrough in real-time blockchain execution. Unlike traditional L2s and rollups that require bridging, this innovation enhances Solana's performance without sacrificing native composability. MagicBlock ensures that developers can harness high-speed infrastructure with seamless interoperability across DeFi, gaming, and high-performance dApps.

As part of this growth phase, MagicBlock has partnered with Flash Trade, Supersize, Pyth, Jito, and dTelecom, leading projects in the Solana ecosystem that share its vision for fully onchain, high-performance applications.



Flash Trade , a decentralized derivative exchange, leverages MagicBlock's ephemeral rollups to execute real-time, gas-efficient trades with minimal latency.

Supersize , a real-time multiplayer game built fully onchain for maximum composability and verifiability

dTelecom, a decentralized real-time communication network running ephemeral rollup technology to deliver a low latency experience with ultra-cheap fees.

Pyth Lazer, for a 1ms price stream running in Ephemeral Rollups Jito , a leader in Solana's validator ecosystem, collaborates with MagicBlock to enhance security with restaking and reducing execution time

These partnerships reinforce MagicBlock's commitment to providing the fastest, most scalable infrastructure for developers building high-frequency trading platforms, real-time gaming, and next-generation onchain applications.

"Every application developer wants to build on the fastest chain with the deepest liquidity - that's Solana. But they also want the customizability and real-time performance of a Web2 server. With MagicBlock, they don't have to choose. [MagicBlock Co-Founder Andrea Fortugno].

With this funding, MagicBlock will expand its engineering team, scale its developer ecosystem, and continue optimizing its ephemeral rollup technology. As demand for real-time onchain applications grows, MagicBlock is positioning itself as the go-to execution layer for Web3 builders looking to harness Solana's speed and composability.

MagicBlock is a real-time engine seamlessly integrated with Solana. It provides ultra-low latency, on-demand runtimes, and elastic scalability for fully onchain applications. Built for developers, MagicBlock delivers an unmatched combination of speed, composability, and scalability, ensuring that decentralized applications can achieve Web2-level performance without sacrificing the benefits of Web3. With cutting-edge ephemeral rollup technology, MagicBlock enables congestion-free, high-throughput transactions, empowering builders to create the next generation of onchain experiences across gaming, DeFi, and beyond.

Developers interested in leveraging MagicBlock's technology can explore our documentation and start building today.

