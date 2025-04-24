Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Results
|
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$ 170,466
|
|
$ 173,533
|
Restricted cash
|
|
2,167
|
|
2,459
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
1,725
|
|
838
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
325,401
|
|
312,035
|
Restricted equity investments
|
|
18,797
|
|
19,275
|
Other equity investments
|
|
4,698
|
|
4,834
|
Other investments
|
|
20,381
|
|
19,405
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
23,624
|
|
30,976
|
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs
|
|
2,059,710
|
|
2,111,797
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
|
(23,126)
|
|
(23,023)
|
Loans held for investment, net
|
|
2,036,584
|
|
2,088,774
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
12,700
|
|
12,537
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
20,916
|
|
21,394
|
Right-of-use lease asset
|
|
7,597
|
|
7,962
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
3,527
|
|
3,859
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
26,149
|
|
27,312
|
Other assets
|
|
10,352
|
|
12,067
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 2,685,084
|
|
$ 2,737,260
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
$ 452,590
|
|
$ 452,690
|
Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits
|
|
632,983
|
|
598,875
|
Savings
|
|
103,622
|
|
100,857
|
Time deposits
|
|
940,282
|
|
1,027,020
|
Total deposits
|
|
2,129,477
|
|
2,179,442
|
FHLB borrowings
|
|
150,000
|
|
150,000
|
Subordinated notes, net
|
|
39,773
|
|
39,789
|
Lease liability
|
|
8,280
|
|
8,613
|
Other liabilities
|
|
19,265
|
|
31,628
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,346,795
|
|
2,409,472
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025
|
|
329,920
|
|
322,791
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
29,687
|
|
29,687
|
Retained earnings
|
|
17,338
|
|
17,772
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
|
(38,656)
|
|
(42,462)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
338,289
|
|
327,788
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 2,685,084
|
|
$ 2,737,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
|
|
|
|
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$ 31,154
|
|
$ 33,050
|
|
$ 38,346
|
Interest on securities, deposit accounts, and federal funds sold
|
|
4,196
|
|
4,882
|
|
4,185
|
Total interest income
|
|
35,350
|
|
37,932
|
|
42,531
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
14,192
|
|
16,329
|
|
18,485
|
Interest on subordinated notes
|
|
736
|
|
736
|
|
560
|
Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings
|
|
1,432
|
|
1,742
|
|
3,137
|
Total interest expense
|
|
16,360
|
|
18,807
|
|
22,182
|
Net interest income
|
|
18,990
|
|
19,125
|
|
20,349
|
Recovery of credit losses - loans
|
|
-
|
|
(500)
|
|
-
|
Recovery of credit losses - unfunded commitments
|
|
-
|
|
(500)
|
|
(1,000)
|
Total recovery of credit losses
|
|
-
|
|
(1,000)
|
|
(1,000)
|
Net interest income after recovery of credit losses
|
|
18,990
|
|
20,125
|
|
21,349
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value adjustments of other equity investments
|
|
(73)
|
|
232
|
|
(7)
|
Residential mortgage banking income
|
|
956
|
|
1,698
|
|
2,664
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
|
2
|
|
795
|
|
729
|
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights
|
|
-
|
|
(2,596)
|
|
-
|
Wealth and trust management
|
|
454
|
|
561
|
|
520
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
457
|
|
402
|
|
361
|
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
|
|
8
|
|
58
|
|
337
|
Bank and purchase card, net
|
|
567
|
|
615
|
|
242
|
Other
|
|
701
|
|
1,049
|
|
2,942
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
3,072
|
|
2,814
|
|
7,788
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
12,610
|
|
13,246
|
|
16,045
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
1,381
|
|
1,357
|
|
1,524
|
Technology and communications
|
|
2,784
|
|
2,645
|
|
2,279
|
Legal and regulatory filings
|
|
439
|
|
626
|
|
447
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
191
|
|
231
|
|
297
|
Audit fees
|
|
578
|
|
1,071
|
|
1,155
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
1,097
|
|
1,139
|
|
1,377
|
Intangible amortization
|
|
244
|
|
255
|
|
287
|
Other contractual services
|
|
595
|
|
1,276
|
|
1,809
|
Other taxes and assessments
|
|
921
|
|
747
|
|
943
|
Regulatory remediation
|
|
-
|
|
273
|
|
2,644
|
Other
|
|
2,111
|
|
2,774
|
|
3,630
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
22,951
|
|
25,640
|
|
32,437
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(889)
|
|
(2,701)
|
|
(3,300)
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
(455)
|
|
(698)
|
|
(407)
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (434)
|
|
$ (2,003)
|
|
$ (2,893)
|
Basic and diluted loss per common share
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ (0.15)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per common share data)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
Income Statement Data:
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Interest income
|
|
$ 35,350
|
|
$ 37,932
|
|
$ 39,225
|
|
$ 40,631
|
|
$ 42,531
|
Interest expense
|
|
16,360
|
|
18,807
|
|
20,124
|
|
20,546
|
|
22,182
|
Net interest income
|
|
18,990
|
|
19,125
|
|
19,101
|
|
20,085
|
|
20,349
|
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
|
|
-
|
|
(1,000)
|
|
(6,200)
|
|
3,100
|
|
(1,000)
|
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses
|
|
18,990
|
|
20,125
|
|
25,301
|
|
16,985
|
|
21,349
|
Noninterest income
|
|
3,072
|
|
2,814
|
|
2,698
|
|
272
|
|
7,788
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
22,951
|
|
25,640
|
|
26,454
|
|
29,308
|
|
32,437
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
(889)
|
|
(2,701)
|
|
1,545
|
|
(12,051)
|
|
(3,300)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(455)
|
|
(698)
|
|
599
|
|
(616)
|
|
(407)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
(434)
|
|
(2,003)
|
|
946
|
|
(11,435)
|
|
(2,893)
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) earnings per common share - basic and diluted
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ (0.47)
|
|
$ (0.15)
|
Book value per common share
|
|
3.85
|
|
3.86
|
|
4.30
|
|
4.15
|
|
9.24
|
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP
|
|
3.82
|
|
3.82
|
|
4.25
|
|
4.10
|
|
9.04
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 2,685,084
|
|
$ 2,737,260
|
|
$ 2,944,691
|
|
$ 2,933,072
|
|
$ 3,076,187
|
Average assets
|
|
2,721,714
|
|
2,863,014
|
|
2,967,774
|
|
3,084,643
|
|
3,164,932
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
|
2,620,725
|
|
2,736,834
|
|
2,796,116
|
|
2,886,186
|
|
2,966,491
|
Loans held for investment ("LHFI")
|
|
2,059,710
|
|
2,111,797
|
|
2,180,413
|
|
2,259,279
|
|
2,394,089
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
23,126
|
|
23,023
|
|
25,453
|
|
28,036
|
|
35,025
|
Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans
|
|
3,710
|
|
3,996
|
|
4,162
|
|
4,408
|
|
4,873
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
23,624
|
|
30,976
|
|
22,082
|
|
54,377
|
|
34,902
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
325,401
|
|
312,035
|
|
314,784
|
|
307,427
|
|
314,394
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
452,590
|
|
452,690
|
|
459,793
|
|
470,128
|
|
496,375
|
Fintech Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") deposits
|
|
198
|
|
233
|
|
63,674
|
|
172,456
|
|
272,973
|
Total deposits
|
|
2,129,477
|
|
2,179,442
|
|
2,346,492
|
|
2,325,839
|
|
2,465,776
|
Subordinated notes, net
|
|
39,773
|
|
39,789
|
|
39,806
|
|
39,822
|
|
39,838
|
FHLB and FRB advances
|
|
150,000
|
|
150,000
|
|
190,000
|
|
202,900
|
|
345,000
|
Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
1,899,315
|
|
2,021,814
|
|
2,121,402
|
|
2,228,071
|
|
2,411,683
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
338,289
|
|
327,788
|
|
336,347
|
|
325,614
|
|
180,906
|
Average stockholders' equity
|
|
329,684
|
|
330,343
|
|
326,880
|
|
318,042
|
|
183,901
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
86,003
|
|
78,881
|
|
73,366
|
|
24,477
|
|
19,178
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
86,003
|
|
78,881
|
|
87,086
|
|
24,477
|
|
19,178
|
Outstanding warrants to purchase common stock
|
`
|
28,690
|
|
31,452
|
|
26,196
|
|
26,196
|
|
-
|
Financial Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (1)
|
|
-0.06 %
|
|
-0.28 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
|
-1.48 %
|
|
-0.37 %
|
Return on average equity (1)
|
|
-0.53 %
|
|
-2.43 %
|
|
1.16 %
|
|
-14.38 %
|
|
-6.29 %
|
Total loan to deposit ratio
|
|
97.8 %
|
|
98.3 %
|
|
93.9 %
|
|
99.5 %
|
|
98.5 %
|
Held for investment loan-to-deposit ratio
|
|
96.7 %
|
|
96.9 %
|
|
92.9 %
|
|
97.1 %
|
|
97.1 %
|
Fintech BaaS deposits to total deposits ratio
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
11.1 %
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
|
2.90 %
|
|
2.80 %
|
|
2.74 %
|
|
2.79 %
|
|
2.75 %
|
Yield of LHFI (1)
|
|
5.70 %
|
|
5.83 %
|
|
5.80 %
|
|
5.80 %
|
|
6.02 %
|
Cost of deposits (1)
|
|
2.62 %
|
|
2.86 %
|
|
2.91 %
|
|
2.84 %
|
|
2.84 %
|
Cost of funds (1)
|
|
2.78 %
|
|
3.01 %
|
|
3.09 %
|
|
3.02 %
|
|
3.03 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
104.0 %
|
|
116.9 %
|
|
121.4 %
|
|
144.0 %
|
|
115.3 %
|
Noninterest expense to total assets (1)
|
|
3.4 %
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
4.2 %
|
Regulatory remediation expenses
|
|
-
|
|
273
|
|
357
|
|
1,397
|
|
2,644
|
Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
|
12.1 %
|
|
11.5 %
|
|
11.0 %
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
5.8 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to LHFI
|
|
1.12 %
|
|
1.09 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
1.46 %
|
Ratio of net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans outstanding (1)
|
|
-0.02 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
-0.61 %
|
|
1.81 %
|
|
0.14 %
|
Nonperforming loans to total assets
|
|
0.93 %
|
|
0.93 %
|
|
1.09 %
|
|
1.40 %
|
|
1.73 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.94 %
|
|
0.94 %
|
|
1.09 %
|
|
1.40 %
|
|
1.73 %
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
1.19 %
|
|
1.19 %
|
|
1.46 %
|
|
1.78 %
|
|
2.19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per common share data)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share:
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 338,289
|
|
$ 327,788
|
|
$ 336,347
|
|
$ 325,614
|
|
$ 180,906
|
Less: preferred stock (including additional paid-in capital)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(20,605)
|
|
(20,605)
|
|
-
|
Common stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 338,289
|
|
$ 327,788
|
|
$ 315,742
|
|
$ 305,009
|
|
$ 180,906
|
Less: other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)
|
|
(2,740)
|
|
(2,998)
|
|
(3,281)
|
|
(3,552)
|
|
(3,913)
|
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 335,549
|
|
$ 324,790
|
|
$ 312,461
|
|
$ 301,457
|
|
$ 176,993
|
Total common shares outstanding
|
|
87,778
|
|
84,973
|
|
73,474
|
|
73,504
|
|
19,584
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$ 3.85
|
|
$ 3.86
|
|
$ 4.30
|
|
$ 4.15
|
|
$ 9.24
|
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)
|
|
3.82
|
|
3.82
|
|
4.25
|
|
4.10
|
|
9.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 2,685,084
|
|
$ 2,737,260
|
|
$ 2,944,691
|
|
$ 2,933,072
|
|
$ 3,076,187
|
Less: other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)
|
|
(2,740)
|
|
(2,998)
|
|
(3,281)
|
|
(3,552)
|
|
(3,913)
|
Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 2,682,344
|
|
$ 2,734,262
|
|
$ 2,941,410
|
|
$ 2,929,520
|
|
$ 3,072,274
|
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 335,549
|
|
$ 324,790
|
|
$ 312,461
|
|
$ 301,456
|
|
$ 176,993
|
Tangible common equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)
|
|
12.5 %
|
|
11.9 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
5.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Annualized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
