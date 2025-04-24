Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results For 2024
|2024
|2023
|Change
|Revenue
|$
|68,455,363
|$
|57,543,646
|19
|%
|Cost of sales
|(54,413,545
|)
|(50,114,186
|)
|9
|%
|Income from mining operations
|14,041,818
|7,429,460
|89
|%
|As a % of revenue
|21
|%
|13
|%
|General and administrative expenses
|(5,735,028
|)
|(5,815,475
|)
|(1
|%)
|Income (loss) from operations
|7,946,046
|(4,412,460
|)
|(280
|%)
|As a % of revenue
|12
|%
|(8
|%)
|Loss before income taxes
|(21,647,960
|)
|(6,474,276
|)
|234
|%
|Net loss
|(18,675,541
|)
|(5,777,153
|)
|223
|%
|As a % of revenue
|(27
|%)
|(10
|%)
|Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash operating working capital items(1)
|$
|16,956,186
|$
|9,710,641
|75
|%
2024 Consolidated Operational Details
In 2024, the Company produced 13.7 million lbs of copper, 9,106 oz of gold, and 35,451 oz of silver. When compared to 2023, production increased by 4% for copper and decreased by 10% for gold, which was due to average copper head-grades increasing by 5% and average gold head-grades decreasing by 15%, and tonnes of processed ore also decreasing by 2% compared to 2023.
|2024
|2023
|% Change
|Production (Contained metals)(3)
|Copper (000s lbs)
|13,714
|13,242
|4
|%
|Gold (oz)
|9,106
|10,149
|(10
|%)
|Silver (oz)
|35,451
|36,949
|(4
|%)
|Mine
|Tonnes of material mined
|273,264
|288,987
|(5
|%)
|Mill
|Tonnes processed
|274,181
|278,874
|(2
|%)
|Tonnes processed per day
|836
|825
|1
|%
|Copper grade (%)
|2.46
|2.34
|5
|%
|Gold grade (g/t)
|1.61
|1.89
|(15
|%)
|Silver grade (g/t)
|8.42
|10.26
|(18
|%)
|Recoveries
|Copper (%)
|92.1
|91.8
|0
|%
|Gold (%)
|63.7
|60.1
|6
|%
|Silver (%)
|48.9
|40.7
|20
|%
|Concentrates
|Copper Concentrates (DMT)
|33,922
|32,667
|4
|%
|Copper (%)
|18.3
|18.4
|(0
|%)
|Gold (g/t)
|8.3
|9.7
|(14
|%)
|Silver (g/t)
|32.5
|35.0
|(7
|%)
|Payable copper produced (000s lbs)
|12,892
|12,451
|4
|%
|Cash cost per pound of payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2)
|2.07
|2.04
|1
|%
The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR+ and have also been posted on the company's website at
El Roble Fourth Quarter Updates
The Company continues to work towards obtaining a new contract to renew title on its claims hosting the El Roble property, as its 30-year contract expired on January 23, 2022. The Company has been operating the El Roble mine while the process for the contract and title renewal continues.
On March 7, 2025, the arbitration tribunal at the Center for Arbitration and Conciliation of the Bogota Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of the National Mining Agency in Colombia, requiring the Company's subsidiary Minera El Roble to back pay copper royalties since 1994 (the“Award”).
On April 9, 2025, the arbitration tribunal ordered that the payment of the Award be made within the timeframe outlined in the Payment Plan, and that both Minera El Roble and the National Mining Agency are responsible for adjusting the Payment Plan to account for the Award and for previous payments made by Minera El Roble under the Payment Plan.
The Award resulted in a total pre-tax loss of $24.5 million, recognized in the Company's consolidated statement of income (loss) for 2024. The Company has been making payments since 2021 under a Payment Plan with the National Mining Agency. As a result, the outstanding amount of the Award due to the National Mining Agency is $13.2 million (COP$58 billion). Of this amount, $4.7 million was classified as a current liability and $8.5 million as a non-current liability as of December 31, 2024. The liability amount may be subject to change pending the revisions to the Payment Plan by the National Mining Agency and Minera El Roble as required by the arbitration tribunal. As payments are made under the Payment Plan, the Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the pledged concentrate to substantially reduce its liabilities.
La Plata Fourth Quarter Updates
The Company continues to work on obtaining the necessary permits and the environmental license to begin construction of the La Plata project.
Qualified Person
Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it's high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF
Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a "(1)" are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed on SEDAR+ and as available on the Company's website for further details.
(1) Alternative performance measures; please refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
(2) Net of by-product credits
(3) Subject to adjustments on final settlement
