US Capital Global Hires Jullion Taylor in North America to Support Strategic Expansion of the Group's Miami Office

San Francisco, California, USA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global announced today the appointment of Jullion Taylor as Vice President at its Miami office. In this role, Mr. Taylor will lead strategic initiatives to deliver customized financial solutions, including M&A, debt and equity finance, and wealth and asset management services, to clients across the U.S. and internationally.

With headquarters in San Francisco and a global footprint in key locations such as Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a premier full-service private financial group specializing in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation for the middle market.

A military veteran with over 15 years of financial expertise, Mr. Taylor specializes in customized debt and equity financing for middle-market companies. He also provides bespoke wealth management and investment solutions for affluent families, high-net-worth individuals, and independent RIAs. In recent years, his focus has been on M&A, large-scale project development, and complex financing of between $10 million and $1 billion, leveraging deep expertise in private equity, private credit, venture capital, and alternative investments.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Mr. Taylor said,“US Capital Global is expanding rapidly across the U.S. and internationally, while also growing its presence across new verticals. I am extremely pleased to support the group's thriving Miami office under the leadership of Senior Vice President David Reinikainen, as we provide M&A services and strategic debt and equity solutions to clients both domestically and abroad. I look forward to contributing to the group's continued expansion and helping businesses access innovative, customized financial solutions.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jullion Taylor as Vice President at our Miami office, further strengthening our expansion across the U.S. and globally,” said Jeffrey Sweeney , Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global.“Jullion brings a global network of relationships and extensive experience in tackling complex financial opportunities for clients across North America, Europe, and Africa. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Taylor began his career in financial services in 2010 as a founding member of TC Capital Advisors, LLC. As a senior business advisor, he provided guidance to business owners and executives on corporate structuring, strategic planning, project development, acquisitions, contract negotiations, business financing, legal compliance, and capital raising. His clients have included corporations of all sizes, startups, technology and real estate development firms, investors, and municipalities.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit .

