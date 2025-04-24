Neighbors Trailer Expands Services Into Canada, Bringing Premier Trailer Rentals And Sharing Platform Across The Border

Neighbors Trailer, the premier peer-to-peer trailer rental marketplace in the U.S., is excited to announce its expansion into Canada, bringing its innovative platform to a new market of trailer owners and renters. This launch marks a major milestone in the company's mission to make trailer rentals more accessible, convenient, and community-driven across North America.

WEATHERFORD, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbors Trailer , the leading peer-to-peer trailer rental and sharing platform in the United States, is excited to announce its official expansion into Canada. With this move, Canadian residents will now have access to a trusted and convenient way to rent and share trailers of all types-anytime, anywhere.

This cross-border expansion is part of Neighbors Trailer's mission to revolutionize how people access and utilize trailers, from utility and cargo trailers to car haulers, flatbed trailers, and more. The platform enables trailer owners to list their idle trailers and earn passive income, while renters gain affordable and flexible access to the equipment they need.

"We're thrilled to bring Neighbors Trailer to Canada," said Trevor Borst, Co-Founder of Neighbors Trailer. "This expansion reflects the growing demand for affordable, local trailer rentals and the power of community-based sharing. We've seen incredible success in the U.S., and we're confident Canadians will embrace this smarter, more sustainable way to rent trailers."

With user-friendly booking software, ID verification, and payment processing in Canadian currency, Neighbors Trailer simplifies the rental process for both owners and renters. The platform is now live in major Canadian cities including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal.

