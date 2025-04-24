BIO-Key Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules After Receiving Notice Of Non-Compliance

On April 23, 2025, the Company filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the SEC. On April 24, 2025, the Company received notice from Nasdaq stating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and that the matter has been closed.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

