Boomitra And Social Carbon Announce Landmark Soil Carbon Credit Issuance From Smallholder Farmers In India

A farmer in India tends to his rice field using regenerative practices supported by Boomitra's URVARA Project, which enables smallholder farmers to earn income through verified soil carbon credits.

First issuance of soil carbon credits from URVARA Project marks a major milestone for Boomitra; brings climate finance to 6,000 smallholder farmers in India

- Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, BoomitraSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boomitra , a global leader in soil carbon markets, and the Social Carbon Foundation, the first accredited carbon certifier to fully integrate natural ecosystem and social impact in a high integrity carbon credit, announce the first issuance of soil organic carbon (SOC) removal credits through the Boomitra URVARA Project -marking a series of significant milestones in the global carbon market.1. Boomitra's Inaugural Credit Issuance: This is Boomitra's first issuance of carbon credits, demonstrating scalable high integrity nature tech solutions which can be deployed across rural agriculture to create sustainable carbon sinks and improve rural livelihoods.2. A Landmark Moment for Indian Smallholder Farmers: The URVARA Project marks a breakthrough in bringing international climate finance directly to smallholder farmers in India. For the first time, farmers are earning income from independently verified soil carbon credits sold on the global voluntary carbon market-paving the way for scalable, inclusive carbon finance rooted in improved agricultural practices.3. First Social Carbon Project in India: The URVARA Project is the first in India to be registered and issue credits under the Social Carbon methodology for regenerative land management/soil carbon, which applies the latest available science and field best practices to deliver verified soil-based carbon removals with embedded social and nature co-benefits.4. Largest Project on the Social Carbon Registry: With 47,311 credits verified for the first issuance and 315,735 expected over a 20-year period, URVARA becomes the largest project by volume on the Social Carbon Registry to date.The URVARA Project-named after the Sanskrit word for“fertile” and short for Unlocking Resilience through Vital Agricultural Regeneration and Adaptation-supports over 12,000 smallholder farmers across nearly 50,000 acres in India. This first issuance reflects the verified impact of regenerative practices adopted by over 6,000 farmers on 25,000 acres, with an additional 6,000 farmers already onboarded and set to be included in future issuances. Spread across six states, the project encompasses a wide variety of crops, including cotton, soybeans, sugarcane, rice, and bananas, and promotes regenerative practices such as reduced tillage, residue reincorporation, cover cropping, and improved irrigation.URVARA is the first project in India to be verified for credit issuance using the Social Carbon regenerative land management methodology. Developed to meet the highest standards of scientific rigor and field best practices, the methodology embeds nature and social co-benefits into every credit. The Social Carbon methodology has been digitized to streamline certification for project developers and increase transparency for buyers-laying the foundation to scale regenerative agriculture through carbon finance across India.The recent project review-completed in 45 days (approximately 6.5 weeks)-covered both validation and verification stages and was conducted by the Social Carbon Foundation. This milestone was made possible by the newly launched Social Carbon Portal, a centralised digital platform that simplifies project reviews and consolidates documentation, clarifications, and communications in one place. By significantly improving efficiency and oversight, the Portal supports the timely and transparent certification of high-integrity carbon projects.Enabled by Boomitra's satellite and AI-based MRV (Measurement, Reporting & Verification) technology, the project makes it possible for smallholder farmers-with plots as small as one acre-to participate in soil carbon projects. The high cost of physical soil sampling has historically made this type of participation difficult. Boomitra removes that barrier, reducing project costs which allows them to direct more carbon revenue to farmers-supporting both climate action and rural livelihoods.In addition to setting technical and geographic precedents, the URVARA Project establishes a roadmap for nature-positive agricultural value chains. By improving soil health and resilience, farmers gain access to premium prices for regeneratively grown, low-carbon crops and receive financial rewards for the ecosystem services they provide. Companies, in turn, source climate-smart commodities backed by compliance-grade data, supporting credible green claims and more sustainable supply chains.Dr. Divaldo Rezende, Co-Chairman, Social Carbon Foundation, stated:“URVARA demonstrates how more holistic, high integrity standards, which mandate nature and social co-benefits in carbon projects, can be used to recognise project developers and projects providing the highest quality, sustainable, nature-based carbon for use for investment, offsetting, or insetting. This model achieves one of our goals, which is to provide access to carbon and nature asset finance to those at the bottom of the pyramid who have agency in protecting and restoring natural ecosystems. We're proud to bring our nature markets architecture to India through this project that provides a model for soil carbon in rural agriculture and supports India's climate leadership.”Aadith Moorthy, Founder and CEO of Boomitra, added:“This first issuance marks a major step in getting real income to smallholder farmers through climate finance,” said Aadith Moorthy.“For too long, farmers doing the hard work of land restoration have been excluded from carbon markets. Boomitra is proving it's possible to scale climate impact while directly supporting those who steward the land.”The URVARA Project also aligns with the vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double farmers' incomes and strengthen rural livelihoods. With the average Indian agricultural household earning just ₹10,218 ($122 USD) per month, verified payments from international carbon markets provide a meaningful and sustainable new income stream. India is home to over 93 million agricultural households-projects like URVARA demonstrate how climate finance can unlock opportunity at scale, supporting both national agricultural goals and global climate action.The credits were reviewed and are being issued through the Social Carbon Foundation Registry following a rigorous third-party verification process. They represent real, additional carbon removal, verified for both climate integrity and positive nature and social impact.Boomitra, a 2023 Earthshot Prize winner, leverages AI and remote sensing to develop international soil carbon projects, benefiting over 100,000 farmers globally. .Social Carbon Foundation certifies high-integrity carbon credits that integrate ecological and community co-benefits, supporting sustainable finance for nature-based solutions. .

