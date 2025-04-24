Quantum Expeditions & Bixbit Launch Flare Gas-Powered Bitcoin Mining Venture

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This project arrives amid a national resurgence in American Bitcoin mining. President Donald Trump recently vowed to make the U.S. the "Bitcoin mining capital of the world," and his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump have partnered with leading public miner Hut8 – adding fuel to a full-blown mining renaissance.

Turning Waste into Wealth

By tapping flare gas – energy that would otherwise be burned off at the wellhead – the QEx–BixBit partnership transforms environmental waste into mining profits. This approach drastically reduces emissions while creating one of the most cost-efficient setups in the industry.

BixBit is supplying proprietary immersion-cooled containers with firmware that optimizes each chip individually. The result? Sustained overclocking up to 160% , near-zero failure rates, and unmatched uptime.

Doug Hardwick, CEO of Quantum Expeditions

"We've been mining profitably since early 2024, but this partnership with BixBit takes us to a whole new level. Their hardware is pure wizardry. Running it on cheap natural gas makes it stupidly profitable. We're fortunate to be building with them."

Kevin Mohan, CEO of BixBit USA

"We've spoken with dozens of mining firms, but QEx stood out. They're sharp, focused, and scaling fast. Their community and execution skills are unmatched. We're proud to power the next phase of their growth."

A New Era of American Bitcoin Mining

Quantum Expeditions has raised over $1.1 million from more than 700 investors through its crowdfunding campaign. As the campaign nears its final days, the company is shifting focus toward institutional partnerships and nationwide expansion.

"This project is just the beginning," added Hardwick "We're building the kind of infrastructure that defines the future of U.S.-based Bitcoin mining."

With political tailwinds, cutting-edge hardware, and a radically efficient energy strategy, Quantum Expeditions and BixBit are not just joining the U.S. mining comeback – they're leading it.

Logos -> Drive

Press Contact

Mati Greenspan

[email protected]



Twitter: @qntmexpeditions

Crowdfund:

BixBit:

SOURCE Quantum Expeditions