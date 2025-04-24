403
Azul Raises R$ 1.66B In Share Offering, Takes Key Step In Financial Restructuring
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Azul Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's largest airline by departures and destinations, has raised R$ 1.66 billion ($291 million) through a primary public offering of preferred shares.
The company's board approved the issuance of 464.1 million new shares at R$ 3.58 each, bringing total share capital to R$ 7.13 billion ($1.25 billion).
The offering, finalized on April 24, 2025, comes as Azu faces persistent financial challenges and works to restore stability after years of mounting debt.
Azul's move is part of a broader restructuring plan that includes converting significant debt to equity and negotiating new terms with creditors, lessors, and equipment suppliers.
The company eliminated more than $1.6 billion in debt and financial obligations, while securing $525 million in new capital. This restructuring also included the issuance of 94 million new preferred shares to lessors and manufacturers.
It effectively erased $557 million in outstanding obligations. The offering targeted professional investors and excluded U.S. persons, in line with regulatory requirements.
Existing shareholders had the opportunity to participate but lacked preemptive rights for the new shares. Each share purchased came with a warrant, though most of these were voluntarily cancelled, leaving only a small portion tradable on the São Paulo Stock Exchange starting April 25.
Azul Strengthens Financial Position
The company expects to settle the share sale on April 28. Azul's recapitalization efforts also involved a debt-for-equity swap, with $784.6 million in bonds set for conversion to preferred shares in phases.
The company restructured remaining obligations into new notes maturing in 2032, featuring flexible interest payment options. These moves aim to improve liquidity, reduce leverage, and provide operational flexibility as Azul navigates a volatile market.
The airline faced a difficult 2024, with the Brazilian real's devaluation, high fuel costs, and supply chain disruptions putting pressure on cash flow. Despite these hurdles, Azul's management negotiated with partners to restore confidence and improve financial health.
The improved cash flow, projected at over $300 million across 2025 to 2027, will support operations and future investments. Azul's restructuring marks a significant step in stabilizing its finances and maintaining competitiveness in Brazil's aviation sector.
The company remains focused on transparency, regularly updating shareholders on its progress. This capital raise signals Azul's intent to secure its future through pragmatic, market-driven solutions.
