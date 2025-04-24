Sui Price Surges 10% As The Network Launches Virtual Mastercard Integration In Europe

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Sui is expanding its reach into everyday utility by integrating with crypto fintech platforms xPortal and xMoney to launch a virtual Mastercard that enables users to make purchases with cryptocurrency across Europe.

Through the partnership, Sui's blockchain has been integrated into the xPortal app, a crypto wallet and super-app used by over 2.5 million people. Starting today, European users can activate a virtual Mastercard linked to their Sui wallet and add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay for use at over 20,000 retail locations.

A physical card version is expected to be released later this year, according to a press release shared by the Sui Foundation. xMoney powers the infrastructure behind the scenes, handling card issuance, payment processing, and regulatory compliance.

Following the news, the SUI price jumped to $3.34, representing a 1.1% increase and a 10.3% gain in the last 24 hours. The token has been on a bender, with its price consistently registering gains in the last couple of months. It's up a massive 61.4% in the last 14 days.

That backend work is crucial in Europe, where payments and financial services must comply with strict licensing frameworks. The result is a crypto-to-fiat bridge that feels as intuitive as using a bank card.

Christian Thompson, managing director at the Sui Foundation, said the following:

xMoney's CEO, Greg Siourounis, added that the partnership provides developers with tools to launch compliant, consumer-facing apps without building complex infrastructure from scratch.

Sui Ecosystem Grows as Prices Advance

The initiative positions the blockchain among the few Layer 1 networks offering retail payments at this scale. The network's ecosystem has notably grown over the last few weeks, leading to a significant rise in the SUI price.

The token's rally coincides with an increasing interest in memecoins from the ecosystem. Notably, LOFI and BLUB, two tokens that have garnered substantial attention recently, have contributed to this surge.

On-chain metrics also show that the ecosystem is expanding. Artemis data shows the number of daily active addresses on the network has experienced a significant surge, increasing from approximately 500,000 in February to nearly 1.5 million. At the same time, daily transactions have approached the 6 million mark.

