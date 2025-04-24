403
Bausch + Lomb Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:56 AM EST - Bausch + Lomb Corporation : Announced it has identified the event that led to its recent voluntary recall of intraocular lenses (IOLs) on the enVista platform. Now that the cause and affected lots have been confirmed, the company will return these models to market. Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares T are trading up $0.79 at $18.37.
